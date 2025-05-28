News 9

Clash over ‘12.3’ and ‘judicial risk’

입력 2025.05.28 (01:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The candidates engaged in a fierce debate over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency martial law declaration and his impeachment, as well as candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks.

Reporter Bang Jun-won tells us more.

[Report]

As the debate began, emergency martial law and impeachment became hot topics.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "We were not in a state of war. The procedures were not followed. If this is not a rebellion, then what exactly is a rebellion?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I have never said it is not a rebellion. The trial for rebellion is currently underway at the Seoul Central District Court..."]

The apology for the martial law was also controversial.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "(In the National Assembly) when I said to stand up and apologize, you were the only one who did not get up. Did you have no intention of apologizing?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "(With the Democratic Party at the center) former ministers stood up and demanded, shouting for a hundredfold apology. That is a form of violence, and that is not an apology."]

The accountability of the ruling Democratic Party was brought up.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "The Constitutional Court pointed out that the opposition party, which holds a majority in the National Assembly, has repeatedly exercised the National Assembly's authority unilaterally when deciding on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol..."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "I will respond that there were more cases where veto power was exercised."]

Questions were raised about actions on the day of the martial law.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "You were drinking, and didn't come directly to the National Assembly. You went home, changed clothes, and took a shower. You didn't go in, and wasted time arguing."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "There is video evidence of me trying to enter (the National Assembly), but you say I was not trying go in? What falsehood are you claiming?"]

A debate over judicial risks also ensued.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "If you become president, you will create a law to suspend all ongoing trials. Even an emperor wouldn't disregard the law like this."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "Our candidate Kim belongs to this prosecution regime, the Yoon Suk Yeol regime, which shows the reality of baseless fabricated charges. There is no evidence. Issues regarding judicial procedures are determined according to law and principles."]

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Clash over ‘12.3’ and ‘judicial risk’
    • 입력 2025-05-28 01:17:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

The candidates engaged in a fierce debate over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency martial law declaration and his impeachment, as well as candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks.

Reporter Bang Jun-won tells us more.

[Report]

As the debate began, emergency martial law and impeachment became hot topics.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "We were not in a state of war. The procedures were not followed. If this is not a rebellion, then what exactly is a rebellion?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I have never said it is not a rebellion. The trial for rebellion is currently underway at the Seoul Central District Court..."]

The apology for the martial law was also controversial.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "(In the National Assembly) when I said to stand up and apologize, you were the only one who did not get up. Did you have no intention of apologizing?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "(With the Democratic Party at the center) former ministers stood up and demanded, shouting for a hundredfold apology. That is a form of violence, and that is not an apology."]

The accountability of the ruling Democratic Party was brought up.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "The Constitutional Court pointed out that the opposition party, which holds a majority in the National Assembly, has repeatedly exercised the National Assembly's authority unilaterally when deciding on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol..."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "I will respond that there were more cases where veto power was exercised."]

Questions were raised about actions on the day of the martial law.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "You were drinking, and didn't come directly to the National Assembly. You went home, changed clothes, and took a shower. You didn't go in, and wasted time arguing."]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "There is video evidence of me trying to enter (the National Assembly), but you say I was not trying go in? What falsehood are you claiming?"]

A debate over judicial risks also ensued.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "If you become president, you will create a law to suspend all ongoing trials. Even an emperor wouldn't disregard the law like this."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "Our candidate Kim belongs to this prosecution regime, the Yoon Suk Yeol regime, which shows the reality of baseless fabricated charges. There is no evidence. Issues regarding judicial procedures are determined according to law and principles."]

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 시내버스 첫차부터 파업…노사협상 결렬

서울 시내버스 첫차부터 파업…노사협상 결렬
‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…<br>이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%

‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%
[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.