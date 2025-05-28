Clash over ‘12.3’ and ‘judicial risk’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The candidates engaged in a fierce debate over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency martial law declaration and his impeachment, as well as candidate Lee Jae-myung's judicial risks.



Reporter Bang Jun-won tells us more.



[Report]



As the debate began, emergency martial law and impeachment became hot topics.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "We were not in a state of war. The procedures were not followed. If this is not a rebellion, then what exactly is a rebellion?"]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "I have never said it is not a rebellion. The trial for rebellion is currently underway at the Seoul Central District Court..."]



The apology for the martial law was also controversial.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "(In the National Assembly) when I said to stand up and apologize, you were the only one who did not get up. Did you have no intention of apologizing?"]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "(With the Democratic Party at the center) former ministers stood up and demanded, shouting for a hundredfold apology. That is a form of violence, and that is not an apology."]



The accountability of the ruling Democratic Party was brought up.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "The Constitutional Court pointed out that the opposition party, which holds a majority in the National Assembly, has repeatedly exercised the National Assembly's authority unilaterally when deciding on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol..."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "I will respond that there were more cases where veto power was exercised."]



Questions were raised about actions on the day of the martial law.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "You were drinking, and didn't come directly to the National Assembly. You went home, changed clothes, and took a shower. You didn't go in, and wasted time arguing."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "There is video evidence of me trying to enter (the National Assembly), but you say I was not trying go in? What falsehood are you claiming?"]



A debate over judicial risks also ensued.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "If you become president, you will create a law to suspend all ongoing trials. Even an emperor wouldn't disregard the law like this."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "Our candidate Kim belongs to this prosecution regime, the Yoon Suk Yeol regime, which shows the reality of baseless fabricated charges. There is no evidence. Issues regarding judicial procedures are determined according to law and principles."]



This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



