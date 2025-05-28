News 9

Sinkhole risk map to be released

입력 2025.05.28 (01:17)

[Anchor]

As incidents of ground subsidence continue to occur, public anxiety is growing, prompting the government to release a map containing information on subsidence risks.

However, the map currently focuses mainly on excavation sites.

It seems that it will take considerable time to integrate underground information surveyed by local governments.

This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.

[Report]

A road collapses in an instant.

A motorcycle that was traveling fell into the gap, resulting in the driver's death.

The accident area was classified as having the highest risk level on the ground subsidence risk map created by the Seoul city government last year.

There have been increasing demands to release the map, but the Seoul city government is still withholding it.

[Koo Kyo-hyun/Head of the Rider Union, Public Service and Transport Workers' Union /Apr. 2: "Who can imagine that the road I am riding on could suddenly collapse beneath me?"]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport will release a map containing underground risk information starting next month.

It will allow users to view information such as areas of ground subsidence accidents and the status of underground voids within their desired address.

The results of ground surveys conducted by the Korea Land Safety Management Agency under the Ministry will be included.

[Kim Tae-byeong/Director of Technical Safety Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "We plan to implement various additional measures, including GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) surveys, underground safety assessments, measurement management, construction management, and complaint management."]

The issue lies in integrating the underground information surveyed by local governments.

The Ministry does not have the authority to utilize the underground information managed by local governments.

In fact, the Seoul city government has refused to release the information from its self-produced 'Underground Risk Map,' citing low relevance to ground subsidence risk and security concerns regarding buried facilities such as communications and gas.

In the past five years, half of the underground voids discovered nationwide have yet to be restored.

The Ministry plans to disclose the restoration rates by local government and reflect them in evaluations to encourage cooperation.

In the past five years, there have been 867 cases of ground subsidence nationwide, with nearly 40% attributed to poor excavation-related construction.

This is Lee Ji-eun from KBS News.

  Sinkhole risk map to be released
    입력 2025-05-28 01:17:13
    News 9
