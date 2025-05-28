Integrated elderly support expands

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Elderly individuals living alone often face difficulties in managing their health after being discharged from the hospital.



Some local governments are conducting pilot projects that provide integrated support for medical care, nursing, and caregiving by visiting these elderly households directly.



What has been the response? Reporter Jin Sun-min has covered the story on-site.



[Report]



An 80-year-old grandmother who was hospitalized due to a fall last month has just been discharged.



A nurse and a nutritionist have come to her home, where she lives alone.



They carefully check her wound, blood sugar, and nutritional status.



This is part of the integrated care service operated by Jincheon County for the past two years.



[Yoon Yeosik/Elderly Individual: "I am really grateful that you all came here to help me when I am in such pain."]



Five nurses, a nutritionist, and a social worker are stationed at the Jincheon County care station and visit elderly households.



In some cases, a doctor and a physical therapist also accompany them.



They regularly check what kind of support is needed for elderly individuals aged 75 and older who have been discharged from the hospital, including nursing, medical care, and rehabilitation.



Regardless of income level, they can use the integrated care service for free for up to six months, which has led to high satisfaction rates.



[Ahn Eun-sook/Nursing Team Leader, Jincheon County Care Station: "They are quite pleased with the health services, and those who find it difficult to prepare meals appreciate the lunch boxes, while those who struggle with house cleaning like having a caregiver."]



The goal is for elderly individuals to spend as much of their later years as possible in their own homes instead of nursing hospitals, and ultimately to be able to pass away at home.



This project, currently being piloted in 47 local governments, will be expanded nationwide in line with the implementation of the Integrated Care Support Act in March next year.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to give evaluation points to local medical institutions in areas without home medical care centers to encourage participation in integrated care.



This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min reporting.



