News 9

Integrated elderly support expands

입력 2025.05.28 (01:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Elderly individuals living alone often face difficulties in managing their health after being discharged from the hospital.

Some local governments are conducting pilot projects that provide integrated support for medical care, nursing, and caregiving by visiting these elderly households directly.

What has been the response? Reporter Jin Sun-min has covered the story on-site.

[Report]

An 80-year-old grandmother who was hospitalized due to a fall last month has just been discharged.

A nurse and a nutritionist have come to her home, where she lives alone.

They carefully check her wound, blood sugar, and nutritional status.

This is part of the integrated care service operated by Jincheon County for the past two years.

[Yoon Yeosik/Elderly Individual: "I am really grateful that you all came here to help me when I am in such pain."]

Five nurses, a nutritionist, and a social worker are stationed at the Jincheon County care station and visit elderly households.

In some cases, a doctor and a physical therapist also accompany them.

They regularly check what kind of support is needed for elderly individuals aged 75 and older who have been discharged from the hospital, including nursing, medical care, and rehabilitation.

Regardless of income level, they can use the integrated care service for free for up to six months, which has led to high satisfaction rates.

[Ahn Eun-sook/Nursing Team Leader, Jincheon County Care Station: "They are quite pleased with the health services, and those who find it difficult to prepare meals appreciate the lunch boxes, while those who struggle with house cleaning like having a caregiver."]

The goal is for elderly individuals to spend as much of their later years as possible in their own homes instead of nursing hospitals, and ultimately to be able to pass away at home.

This project, currently being piloted in 47 local governments, will be expanded nationwide in line with the implementation of the Integrated Care Support Act in March next year.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to give evaluation points to local medical institutions in areas without home medical care centers to encourage participation in integrated care.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Integrated elderly support expands
    • 입력 2025-05-28 01:54:24
    News 9
[Anchor]

Elderly individuals living alone often face difficulties in managing their health after being discharged from the hospital.

Some local governments are conducting pilot projects that provide integrated support for medical care, nursing, and caregiving by visiting these elderly households directly.

What has been the response? Reporter Jin Sun-min has covered the story on-site.

[Report]

An 80-year-old grandmother who was hospitalized due to a fall last month has just been discharged.

A nurse and a nutritionist have come to her home, where she lives alone.

They carefully check her wound, blood sugar, and nutritional status.

This is part of the integrated care service operated by Jincheon County for the past two years.

[Yoon Yeosik/Elderly Individual: "I am really grateful that you all came here to help me when I am in such pain."]

Five nurses, a nutritionist, and a social worker are stationed at the Jincheon County care station and visit elderly households.

In some cases, a doctor and a physical therapist also accompany them.

They regularly check what kind of support is needed for elderly individuals aged 75 and older who have been discharged from the hospital, including nursing, medical care, and rehabilitation.

Regardless of income level, they can use the integrated care service for free for up to six months, which has led to high satisfaction rates.

[Ahn Eun-sook/Nursing Team Leader, Jincheon County Care Station: "They are quite pleased with the health services, and those who find it difficult to prepare meals appreciate the lunch boxes, while those who struggle with house cleaning like having a caregiver."]

The goal is for elderly individuals to spend as much of their later years as possible in their own homes instead of nursing hospitals, and ultimately to be able to pass away at home.

This project, currently being piloted in 47 local governments, will be expanded nationwide in line with the implementation of the Integrated Care Support Act in March next year.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to give evaluation points to local medical institutions in areas without home medical care centers to encourage participation in integrated care.

This is KBS News, Jin Sun-min reporting.
진선민
진선민 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 시내버스 첫차부터 파업…노사협상 결렬

서울 시내버스 첫차부터 파업…노사협상 결렬
‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…<br>이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%

‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%
[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.