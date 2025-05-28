News 9

Heated exchanges in final debate

[Anchor]

As much as the debate today (May 27) was the last, the negative exchanges were even more intense than before.

At times they launched joint attacks, at other times they covered for each other, all while probing each of their opponents.

Kim Yoo-dae reports.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok directly targeted Candidate Lee Jae-myung over the 'swearing controversy'.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "In April of this year, there was an incident of violence at a high school. Aren't the students copying candidate Lee Jae-myung's swearing?"]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It wasn't my words; it was something my brother said to my mother, and my expression was a bit exaggerated in asking why no one stopped such talk..."]

Candidate Kwon Young-guk was also brought into the discussion.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Does this fall under misogyny or not?"]

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "I won't answer that."]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung shifted the attack target to Candidate Kim Moon-soo.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "I would like to engage in a debate with Candidate Kim Moon-soo as much as possible. Did you have any intention to apologize for the martial law?"]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I oppose martial law itself. I am completely against it."]

Candidate Lee Jun-seok brought up the 'hotel economy theory' again.

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "(Candidate Lee Jae-myung) brought up a person named Lucas Zeise and asked me if I knew him. He was the editor of the German Communist Party's official newspaper."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "First of all, I wish you wouldn't label everything like it's some kind of communist witch hunt, as being pro-North Korea or communist."]

Candidate Kim Moon-soo also turned his attacks toward Candidate Lee Jae-myung.

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "The movie 'Asura' really symbolizes Seongnam City. I think it would be appropriate for you to resign; what do you think?"]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Thank you for your completely baseless and one-sided claim."]

Mutual support and joint attacks among the candidates were also noticeable.

[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "I feel like Candidate Kim Moon-soo is a leader at wasting debate time."]

[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "How do you see it, candidate Lee Jun-seok?"]

[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I propose making debate time so that the public can understand. What do you think?"]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Let's take some time to think about it."]

The candidates concluded the final debate with the exchanges becoming harsher, and will now engage in a final intensive campaign schedules to win over voters.

KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.

