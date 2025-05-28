News 9

Samlip site probed for worker death

입력 2025.05.28 (01:55)

Anchor]

Today (May 27), the relevant authorities began a joint investigation regarding the incident in which a worker died while working at the SPC Samlip bakery factory last week.

Following repeated worker deaths, consumer movements to boycott SPC products are increasing.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the details.

[Report]

A police forensic vehicle enters the factory, and investigators head inside.

In relation to the incident on the 19th, where a female worker in her 50s died at the SPC Samlip Siheung factory, the relevant authorities have initiated a joint investigation.

[Jang Ji-young/Head of Criminal Investigation Division 1, Siheung Police Station, Gyeonggi Province: "We plan to examine the overall operational status of the machinery, whether safety measures were in place, and if there were any other issues."]

The deceased worker was involved in an accident while applying lubricant to a cooling conveyor belt and got caught in the machine.

It has been reported that when the conveyor belt was operating and making a creaking sound, the worker had put her body inside the machine to apply the lubricant, according to statements from related individuals.

Accordingly, the investigation team is said to have reactivated the conveyor belt to reconstruct the situation at that time.

Since 2022, three workers have lost their lives at SPC-affiliated bakery factories, leading to signs of a boycott movement.

Some baseball fans have started a petition against the collaboration between KBO and SPC regarding the 'KBO Bread' produced at the factory where the accident occurred.

[Shim Min-ji/Seoul: "I believe that the management should accurately identify the causes of the repeated accidents and provide appropriate compensation and an apology."]

Franchise owners are also facing increasing damage.

[SPC Affiliate Franchise Owner: "The franchise business is connected to the livelihood of the franchisees. But doing it this way makes us very angry at the headquarters."]

Previously, the police charged seven individuals, including the factory manager, with negligent homicide, and the Ministry of Employment and Labor charged CEO Kim Beom-soo and the corporation with violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act.

SPC Samlip stated, "We will do our best to identify the cause of the accident and take follow-up measures."

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


