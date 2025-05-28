Siheung murderer Cha sent to custody

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Cha Cheol-nam, who killed two people and injured two others in Siheung, was sent to custody today (May 27).



The police have determined that this murder case and the knife rampage were premeditated crimes.



Hwang Da-ye reports.



[Report]



The police have transferred Cha Cheol-nam, a 57-year-old Chinese national, who committed the murders in Siheung, to custody.



Cha is accused of killing two people at his home and the victims' home on the 17th, and injuring two others with a weapon at a convenience store and a park two days later.



[Cha Cheol-nam/Murder Suspect: "(Do you have anything to say to the victims?) ..."]



The motive for the crime was financial issues.



Cha stated to the police that he committed the crime because he felt "used" after lending 30 million won to the murdered Chinese brothers, who did not repay him.



Additionally, Cha was investigated for going to the convenience store owner and the landlord with a weapon due to thoughts that they were "gossiping" about him or "belittling" him.



However, the police believe that the victims did not have significant conflicts with Cha in the past.



The police concluded that this murder case was premeditated by Cha Cheol-nam.



The incidents occurred on the 17th and 19th, and it was noted that Cha had already purchased the weapon earlier this month.



Although Cha claims that the knife rampage was a spontaneous act, the police viewed his credibility as low.



[Jeon Nam-hoon/Head of the 2nd Criminal Division, Siheung Police Station: "After killing the brothers, he wandered around the area until the 3rd and 4th crimes, and he did not dispose of the weapon before the 3rd and 4th incidents..."]



The police revealed that, according to the examination results, Cha does not meet the criteria for antisocial personality disorder 'psychopathy,' and he tested negative in a drug screening.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



