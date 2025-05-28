Kim Keon-hee’s Chanel bag scandal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been revealed that Kim Keon-hee's secretary exchanged two Chanel bags with a premium, which was captured by the prosecution.



However, there were individuals who accompanied her during the exchange of these bags.



One of them was the wife of the CEO of the interior company that was in charge of the construction of the Yongsan presidential residence.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



The Chanel bags received by Yoo Kyung-ok, a long-time secretary of Kim Keon-hee and former administrative officer of the presidential office, are confirmed by the prosecution to be at least two.



The bag received in April 2022 was valued at around 8 million won at that time, and the bag received in July of the same year was valued at around 12 million won.



Mr. Jeon stated that Yoo exchanged both bags with a premium at his request.



Initially, Yoo visited a Chanel store with a person from Yoon Suk Yeol's presidential campaign and exchanged the bag after paying an additional 800,000 won.



When exchanging the second bag, a woman who is a so-called VVIP, a top customer of Chanel, accompanied her.



This woman has been confirmed by KBS to be Mrs. A, the wife of the CEO of the interior company '21gram'.



'21gram' won the contract for the relocation construction of the presidential residence at the beginning of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration through a private contract.



However, it was later revealed that the CEO of '21gram' is a graduate school alumnus of Kim Keon-hee and had previously sponsored an exhibition by Covana Contents, leading to allegations of favoritism and an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection.



[Seo Young-kyo/Democratic Party Member/Oct. 2024/National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee National Audit: "Who recommended this '21gram'? Who else could it be but Kim Keon-hee?"]



[Choe Jae-hae/Director of the Board of Audit and Inspection: "That has not been confirmed in the audit results."]



Yoo reportedly stated to the prosecution that Mrs. A, the '21gram' CEO's wife, accompanied her because she was a Chanel VVIP for convenience.



Mrs. A did not respond to the reporters' inquiries.



[Mrs. A/21gram CEO's wife/Voice Altered: "It's difficult to talk on the phone."]



The prosecution is confirming the reason why the wife of the '21gram' CEO accompanied the exchange of the Chanel bags, while analyzing Yoo's laptop secured through a search and seizure.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!