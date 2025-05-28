Yeo ordered to move to bunker
입력 2025.05.28 (02:03)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
During the '12.3 emergency martial law', former Counterintelligence Command Chief Yeo In-hyung testified in court that he instructed a subordinate to transport a list of 14 individuals, including politicians, to the B-1 bunker.
Former Counterintelligence Command Investigation Unit Chief Kim Dae-woo testified today (May 27) at the Central Military Court that the former commander called out each name, saying, "I received the list from the minister, write it down," and directed that those individuals be captured and transported to the detention facility, specifically the B-1 bunker of the Capital Defense Command.
When asked by the military prosecution whether the former commander instructed that the list should be considered nonexistent after the martial law was lifted, he replied, "Yes," and added, "I said I would not follow that order."
Former Counterintelligence Command Investigation Unit Chief Kim Dae-woo testified today (May 27) at the Central Military Court that the former commander called out each name, saying, "I received the list from the minister, write it down," and directed that those individuals be captured and transported to the detention facility, specifically the B-1 bunker of the Capital Defense Command.
When asked by the military prosecution whether the former commander instructed that the list should be considered nonexistent after the martial law was lifted, he replied, "Yes," and added, "I said I would not follow that order."
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Yeo ordered to move to bunker
-
- 입력 2025-05-28 02:03:46
During the '12.3 emergency martial law', former Counterintelligence Command Chief Yeo In-hyung testified in court that he instructed a subordinate to transport a list of 14 individuals, including politicians, to the B-1 bunker.
Former Counterintelligence Command Investigation Unit Chief Kim Dae-woo testified today (May 27) at the Central Military Court that the former commander called out each name, saying, "I received the list from the minister, write it down," and directed that those individuals be captured and transported to the detention facility, specifically the B-1 bunker of the Capital Defense Command.
When asked by the military prosecution whether the former commander instructed that the list should be considered nonexistent after the martial law was lifted, he replied, "Yes," and added, "I said I would not follow that order."
Former Counterintelligence Command Investigation Unit Chief Kim Dae-woo testified today (May 27) at the Central Military Court that the former commander called out each name, saying, "I received the list from the minister, write it down," and directed that those individuals be captured and transported to the detention facility, specifically the B-1 bunker of the Capital Defense Command.
When asked by the military prosecution whether the former commander instructed that the list should be considered nonexistent after the martial law was lifted, he replied, "Yes," and added, "I said I would not follow that order."
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.