Yeo ordered to move to bunker

During the '12.3 emergency martial law', former Counterintelligence Command Chief Yeo In-hyung testified in court that he instructed a subordinate to transport a list of 14 individuals, including politicians, to the B-1 bunker.



Former Counterintelligence Command Investigation Unit Chief Kim Dae-woo testified today (May 27) at the Central Military Court that the former commander called out each name, saying, "I received the list from the minister, write it down," and directed that those individuals be captured and transported to the detention facility, specifically the B-1 bunker of the Capital Defense Command.



When asked by the military prosecution whether the former commander instructed that the list should be considered nonexistent after the martial law was lifted, he replied, "Yes," and added, "I said I would not follow that order."



