Prosecution indicts N. Korean spy

[Anchor]



A North Korean defector woman who has settled on Jeju Island for 13 years is facing trial on charges of violating the National Security Law.



This woman is suspected of passing on military information and the movements of other defectors under North Korean orders.



Im Yeon-hee reports.



[Report]



A military radar base located on a hill in the southwest of Jeju Island.



This is a restricted area for military facilities where photography is prohibited.



The defector woman in her 50s, identified as Choi, is suspected of filming this base twice in 2017 and reporting related information to North Korea.



According to the prosecution's indictment, Choi received instructions from the North Korean Ministry of State Security to report information related to the radar network, claiming that the Mosulbong radar detects North Korean reconnaissance aircraft and missile launches.



The prosecution has determined that Choi reported two videos of the base taken with her mobile phone, as well as information about the height and circumference of the radar network and the time it takes to reach the base entrance by vehicle.



Choi is also reported to have gathered information about the addresses and family relations of four other defectors and conveyed this to North Korea.



Choi defected from North Korea in 2011 and settled on Jeju Island the following year.



The prosecution believes that Choi was recruited after being lured by a North Korean Ministry of State Security agent in 2015, who promised to take care of her brother remaining in North Korea.



[Joo Jin-woo/Member of the National Assembly Legislative and Judiciary Committee/People Power Party: "As evidence shows that spies are operating through various means, if we do not respond strongly to military and industrial espionage now, we may not be able to protect national interests."]



The prosecution indicted Choi without detention on charges of espionage under the National Security Law last March, three years after receiving the investigation results from the police.



KBS News, Im Yeon-hee.



