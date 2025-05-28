News 9

Farm trainee death under probe

입력 2025.05.28 (02:26)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last week, a fire broke out at a pig farm in Hapcheon, Gyeongnam, resulting in the death of a university student who was undergoing on-site training.

This training was mandatory for graduation, and claims have been raised that students are receiving unfair treatment in such training environments.

Reporter Moon Geu-rin has the story.

[Report]

The 19-year-old trainee from the Korea National College of Agriculture and Fisheries died in a fire at a pig farm in Hapcheon on the 19th.

He worked in the 'breeding' area, managing the pregnancy and farrowing of pigs.

He was deployed to the site in March under a training contract between the university and the farm, not an employment contract, and faced this tragedy just two months later.

The deceased trainee was supposed to work 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, and receive 800,000 won as training support per month.

This amount falls far short of the minimum wage.

[Korea National College of Agriculture and Fisheries Graduate/Voice Altered: "Some receive as little as 300,000 won a month, while a some of the students receive up to 1,500,000 won, but still, it doesn't meet the minimum wage."]

Trainees complain that the 40-hour workweek is not properly enforced, and they are often assigned to highly demanding tasks.

[Korea National College of Agriculture and Fisheries Graduate/Voice Altered: "(In pig farms or beef cattle farms) you wake up at 4 AM and work until 6 PM."]

Despite facing unfair treatment, many cannot voice their complaints because the on-site manager is responsible for evaluations.

[Korea National College of Agriculture and Fisheries Graduate/Voice Altered: "(At the training site) they think of us as cheap labor. I don't think they actually teach much to the trainees."]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating whether the Industrial Safety and Health Act applies to the trainee's death, as well as potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

They are also looking into whether the farm owner provided proper safety training to the trainees.

This is KBS News, Moon Geu-rin reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Farm trainee death under probe
    • 입력 2025-05-28 02:26:00
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last week, a fire broke out at a pig farm in Hapcheon, Gyeongnam, resulting in the death of a university student who was undergoing on-site training.

This training was mandatory for graduation, and claims have been raised that students are receiving unfair treatment in such training environments.

Reporter Moon Geu-rin has the story.

[Report]

The 19-year-old trainee from the Korea National College of Agriculture and Fisheries died in a fire at a pig farm in Hapcheon on the 19th.

He worked in the 'breeding' area, managing the pregnancy and farrowing of pigs.

He was deployed to the site in March under a training contract between the university and the farm, not an employment contract, and faced this tragedy just two months later.

The deceased trainee was supposed to work 8 hours a day, 5 days a week, and receive 800,000 won as training support per month.

This amount falls far short of the minimum wage.

[Korea National College of Agriculture and Fisheries Graduate/Voice Altered: "Some receive as little as 300,000 won a month, while a some of the students receive up to 1,500,000 won, but still, it doesn't meet the minimum wage."]

Trainees complain that the 40-hour workweek is not properly enforced, and they are often assigned to highly demanding tasks.

[Korea National College of Agriculture and Fisheries Graduate/Voice Altered: "(In pig farms or beef cattle farms) you wake up at 4 AM and work until 6 PM."]

Despite facing unfair treatment, many cannot voice their complaints because the on-site manager is responsible for evaluations.

[Korea National College of Agriculture and Fisheries Graduate/Voice Altered: "(At the training site) they think of us as cheap labor. I don't think they actually teach much to the trainees."]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor is investigating whether the Industrial Safety and Health Act applies to the trainee's death, as well as potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.

They are also looking into whether the farm owner provided proper safety training to the trainees.

This is KBS News, Moon Geu-rin reporting.
문그린
문그린

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

서울 시내버스 첫차부터 파업…노사협상 결렬

서울 시내버스 첫차부터 파업…노사협상 결렬
‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…<br>이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%

‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%
[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.