KBS host broadcaster for APEC 2025

KBS has been selected as the host broadcaster for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to be held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, this coming October.



KBS and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a '2025 APEC Host Broadcasting MOU Signing Ceremony' today (May 27) at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul.



During the APEC period, KBS will be responsible for broadcasting operations, including the live coverage of the summit and the operation of the International Broadcasting Center.



This APEC summit will be attended by leaders from 21 member countries, businesspeople, and journalists, under the theme 'Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper'.



