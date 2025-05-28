Parade turned nightmare

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the UK, the victory celebration parade for the football team Liverpool quickly turned into a nightmare.



A vehicle suddenly crashed into the crowd, injuring nearly 50 people.



The police have arrested a 50-year-old British man, but they currently do not believe it was a terrorist act.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting from Paris.



[Report]



A black van suddenly sped towards the crowd.



The cheers of celebration turned into screams in an instant.



On Monday evening local time, during the victory celebration parade for Liverpool FC, a football team based in Liverpool, a vehicle struck fans.



[Chelsea Yeon/Accident Witness: "We had all been screaming, and when we looked up, there was a black people carrier driving straight toward us."]



The vehicle only stopped after hitting nearly 50 people.



The large number of people gathered on both sides of the road caused the damage to be even greater.



The police arrested the driver, a local white man in his 50s.



So far, it has been determined that this is not a terrorist act.



[Jenny Sims/Local Police: "We are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it. The incident is not being treated as terrorism."]



Liverpool FC, which reclaimed the Premier League trophy after five years, held a celebration parade for local fans.



Hundreds of thousands of people gathered to watch the parade.



[Patrick Flone/Liverpool FC Fan: "I saw the car. I saw the celebration. Everything is just awesome. Just party all night. We are champions of England again."]



UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his condolences on social media shortly after the incident, and Liverpool FC stated they would support emergency services in response to the incident.



This is Lee Hwa-jin from KBS News in Paris.



