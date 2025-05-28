Lee Min-seong leads Olympic team
입력 2025.05.28 (02:40) 수정 2025.05.28 (02:40)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Former professional football coach Lee Min-seong has been appointed as the new head coach to lead the national team for the upcoming Nagoya Asian Games next year and the 2028 LA Olympics.
The moment that brought Lee Min-seong into the spotlight was the comeback goal during the 1997 Korea-Japan match, known as the 'Tokyo Great Battle'.
He also served as the head coach in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, contributing to the team's gold medal victory.
Now, Coach Lee Min-seong has been newly appointed as the head coach of the under-22 national team, taking on the significant role of leading the team in the Nagoya Asian Games next year and the 2028 LA Olympics.
After the shock of failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year, Korean football is now set to restart its challenge for a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games with a new head coach.
The moment that brought Lee Min-seong into the spotlight was the comeback goal during the 1997 Korea-Japan match, known as the 'Tokyo Great Battle'.
He also served as the head coach in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, contributing to the team's gold medal victory.
Now, Coach Lee Min-seong has been newly appointed as the head coach of the under-22 national team, taking on the significant role of leading the team in the Nagoya Asian Games next year and the 2028 LA Olympics.
After the shock of failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year, Korean football is now set to restart its challenge for a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games with a new head coach.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Min-seong leads Olympic team
-
- 입력 2025-05-28 02:39:59
- 수정2025-05-28 02:40:31
Former professional football coach Lee Min-seong has been appointed as the new head coach to lead the national team for the upcoming Nagoya Asian Games next year and the 2028 LA Olympics.
The moment that brought Lee Min-seong into the spotlight was the comeback goal during the 1997 Korea-Japan match, known as the 'Tokyo Great Battle'.
He also served as the head coach in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, contributing to the team's gold medal victory.
Now, Coach Lee Min-seong has been newly appointed as the head coach of the under-22 national team, taking on the significant role of leading the team in the Nagoya Asian Games next year and the 2028 LA Olympics.
After the shock of failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year, Korean football is now set to restart its challenge for a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games with a new head coach.
The moment that brought Lee Min-seong into the spotlight was the comeback goal during the 1997 Korea-Japan match, known as the 'Tokyo Great Battle'.
He also served as the head coach in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, contributing to the team's gold medal victory.
Now, Coach Lee Min-seong has been newly appointed as the head coach of the under-22 national team, taking on the significant role of leading the team in the Nagoya Asian Games next year and the 2028 LA Olympics.
After the shock of failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year, Korean football is now set to restart its challenge for a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games with a new head coach.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.