Lee Min-seong leads Olympic team

동영상 고정 취소

Former professional football coach Lee Min-seong has been appointed as the new head coach to lead the national team for the upcoming Nagoya Asian Games next year and the 2028 LA Olympics.



The moment that brought Lee Min-seong into the spotlight was the comeback goal during the 1997 Korea-Japan match, known as the 'Tokyo Great Battle'.



He also served as the head coach in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games, contributing to the team's gold medal victory.



Now, Coach Lee Min-seong has been newly appointed as the head coach of the under-22 national team, taking on the significant role of leading the team in the Nagoya Asian Games next year and the 2028 LA Olympics.



After the shock of failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics last year, Korean football is now set to restart its challenge for a fourth consecutive gold medal at the Asian Games with a new head coach.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!