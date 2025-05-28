News 9

Insurrection case related travel bans

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, and former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min, who are under police investigation for charges of insurrection, have been banned from leaving the country.

The police have secured CCTV footage and are focusing their investigation on the facts related to the Cabinet meeting.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

Yesterday (May 26), former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok returned home after undergoing intense questioning.

The police have confirmed that the two have been banned from leaving the country since mid-month in relation to the insurrection charges.

Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min is also currently banned from leaving the country.

The police are accelerating their investigation after securing CCTV footage from the presidential office on the day of the martial law declaration.

The focus of the investigation is whether the claims made by former Prime Minister Han and others that they "were not aware of the martial law in advance" are true.

It has been reported that the police suspect the previous testimonies of these individuals, saying that they "never received documents related to martial law" or "received them but did not look at them" during the Cabinet meeting on December 3 last year, to be inconsistent with the facts.

[Han Duck-soo/Former Prime Minister/Feb. 2025/National Assembly: "After the Cabinet meeting on the lifting of martial law, I went to my office and found the martial law declaration document in the back pocket of my suit."]

[Choi Sang-mok/Former Deputy Prime Minister/Feb. 2025/National Assembly: "As soon as I saw it, I recognized it as a document related to martial law. Since we decided to ignore it, and just put it aside..."]

Regarding former Minister Lee, who is suspected of having received instructions to cut off power and water to media outlets and relayed them, the police are also re-examining the facts based on the CCTV content.

However, it has been reported that all three maintained their previous positions during the questioning yesterday.

Additionally, the police have also extended the travel ban for former Chief of the Presidential Security Service Park Jong-joon and former Deputy Chief Kim Sung-hoon, who are facing charges of obstructing the execution of an arrest warrant for former President Yoon.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

