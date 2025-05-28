News 9

Children dying without medicine

[Anchor]

As Israel has blockaded the Gaza Strip for nearly three months, children are dying due to a shortage of medical supplies.

Although humanitarian aid is being brought in to a limited extent, hospitals are unable to perform surgeries due to a lack of anesthetics.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

Three-year-old Amur, who suffered multiple injuries from bombings in the Gaza Strip, is relying on an oxygen tube to stay alive.

Without anesthetics, surgeries are impossible, and the lack of medical supplies makes the situation precarious.

[Fida Alnadi/Pediatrician: "Here, we have no equipments, no drugs in our hospital. Many children died because of no medication, no food, no food supplies for them."]

Due to nearly three months of blockade, there are no stocks of 42 essential medicines and vaccines in the Gaza Strip.

While the entry of humanitarian supplies has partially resumed, World Health Organization trucks have been unable to pass through checkpoints.

[Hanan Balkhy/WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean: "Close to 51 trucks standing at the border with all of the support to go in."]

Israeli airstrikes are intensifying.

A school being used as a temporary shelter for refugees was bombed, resulting in a large fire and the deaths of over 50 people, including many children.

[Pares Apana/Paramedic: "The situation where children have died is beyond words. The same goes for women. The condition of the bodies found inside the school is very serious."]

In Israel, thousands of far-right protesters marched through the Old City of Jerusalem to commemorate 'Jerusalem Day,' marking the occupation of East Jerusalem in the past.

Some protesters shouted insults and hate slogans, clashing as they invaded Palestinian residential areas.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai for KBS News.

공지·정정

