Crows terrorizing pedestrians

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



These days, incidents of being attacked while walking on the streets are occurring in Ulsan.



It is reported that crows suddenly swoop down and peck at people's heads.



Why is this happening?



Reporter Jo Hee-soo has investigated.



[Report]



A man is walking in a residential alley while looking at his mobile phone.



Suddenly, a crow swoops down and attacks him.



Confused, he touches the back of his head and continues walking, but the crow attacks again.



As he runs away in surprise, another one appears and continues the attack.



[“Ugh!”]



He eventually hides between vehicles.



In a nearby park, a crow attacks a man.



[“Agh!”]



Even when he swings a branch, the crow keeps circling around him.



[Witness: “You can hear people screaming. It suddenly swooped down towards a passerby and attacked their head.”]



Recently, crows have become a source of fear in urban areas.



[Yoo Soon-ja/Ulsan Dong-gu: “Something that felt like a fist hit me, and I thought, ‘What is that?’ and then I saw it was a crow. I put a hat on, and it pecked at me again. It hurt so much.”]



The crows attacking people are the 'large-billed crow' that settle in one place.



During their breeding season, which is now, they become more aggressive to protect their nests.



[Hong Seung-min/Representative of Birdwatching Group: “They originally breed in very dense forests, but human activity is gradually encroaching into forested areas…”]



Since crows cannot be captured without a license, and since they do not easily change their habitats, there are no effective measures to prevent damage.



[Choi Jae-hwan/Ulsan Dong-gu Office Environmental Health Department: “If we can estimate the range of area in which crows are becoming aggressive and set up safety zones, it might reduce pedestrian access…”]



In areas where crows frequently appear, preparing an umbrella or parasol in advance is also a way to reduce damage.



This is KBS News, Jo Hee-soo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!