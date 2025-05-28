News 9

KT’s power hitter Ahn Hyun-min

입력 2025.05.28 (02:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Even though it is still May, the competition for Rookie of the Year is already fierce.

Among the impressive high school graduates, the recent performances of veteran rookies stand out.

Reporter Park Jumi introduces Ahn Hyun-min, known as the Hercules of KT wiz.

[Report]

It was truly a comet-like appearance.

Just three days after being registered in the first team, Ahn Hyun-min hit his first home run against last year's Rookie of the Year, Kim Taek-yeon.

He proved that it was not a coincidence with consecutive hits, and just two days later, he announced the birth of a monsterous power hitter with a 145-meter home run that went out of the park.

[Ahn Hyun-min/KT: "It was the first time I hit that kind of distance. Hehe, I think everyone said I was crazy at that time."]

After being registered in the first team, he recorded 30 hits in 24 games, including 7 home runs and 6 doubles, with a slugging percentage of 0.685, surpassing the league average.

Ahn Hyun-min's home runs do not come solely from his solid physique.

It is not just about hitting with brute strength; he has a discerning eye for selecting pitches.

Unlike his high school days when he was noted for his stealing ability as a catcher, he is now recognized for his defensive skills as an outfielder in the pros.

Ahn Hyun-min, who emerged from a children's pitcher king competition 11 years ago, is showcasing the power of veteran rookies alongside LG's Song Seung-ki, who has secured the team's fifth starting position.

[Ahn Hyun-min/KT: "When I watch television, there are many good pitchers this year. I haven't shown much yet, and I think it's wiser to think about how I can be more helpful to the team rather than focusing on Rookie of the Year."]

The performances of high school graduates like Hanwha's Jung Woo-joo and Samsung's Bae Chan-seung are also remarkable, making this season's Rookie of the Year competition more intense than ever.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KT’s power hitter Ahn Hyun-min
    • 입력 2025-05-28 02:55:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

Even though it is still May, the competition for Rookie of the Year is already fierce.

Among the impressive high school graduates, the recent performances of veteran rookies stand out.

Reporter Park Jumi introduces Ahn Hyun-min, known as the Hercules of KT wiz.

[Report]

It was truly a comet-like appearance.

Just three days after being registered in the first team, Ahn Hyun-min hit his first home run against last year's Rookie of the Year, Kim Taek-yeon.

He proved that it was not a coincidence with consecutive hits, and just two days later, he announced the birth of a monsterous power hitter with a 145-meter home run that went out of the park.

[Ahn Hyun-min/KT: "It was the first time I hit that kind of distance. Hehe, I think everyone said I was crazy at that time."]

After being registered in the first team, he recorded 30 hits in 24 games, including 7 home runs and 6 doubles, with a slugging percentage of 0.685, surpassing the league average.

Ahn Hyun-min's home runs do not come solely from his solid physique.

It is not just about hitting with brute strength; he has a discerning eye for selecting pitches.

Unlike his high school days when he was noted for his stealing ability as a catcher, he is now recognized for his defensive skills as an outfielder in the pros.

Ahn Hyun-min, who emerged from a children's pitcher king competition 11 years ago, is showcasing the power of veteran rookies alongside LG's Song Seung-ki, who has secured the team's fifth starting position.

[Ahn Hyun-min/KT: "When I watch television, there are many good pitchers this year. I haven't shown much yet, and I think it's wiser to think about how I can be more helpful to the team rather than focusing on Rookie of the Year."]

The performances of high school graduates like Hanwha's Jung Woo-joo and Samsung's Bae Chan-seung are also remarkable, making this season's Rookie of the Year competition more intense than ever.

This is KBS News, Park Jumi.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 서울 시내버스 노조, 파업 유보 결정…버스 정상 운행

[속보] 서울 시내버스 노조, 파업 유보 결정…버스 정상 운행
‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…<br>이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%

‘깜깜이’ 전 마지막 여론조사…이재명 45%·김문수 36%·이준석 10%
[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

[여론조사] 단일화 가상 “이재명 44%·김문수 41%”…“이재명 43%·이준석 34%”

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론

이재명 “내란 극복 선거” 김문수 “방탄 독재 안돼”…마지막 TV 토론
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.