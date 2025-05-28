KT’s power hitter Ahn Hyun-min

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Even though it is still May, the competition for Rookie of the Year is already fierce.



Among the impressive high school graduates, the recent performances of veteran rookies stand out.



Reporter Park Jumi introduces Ahn Hyun-min, known as the Hercules of KT wiz.



[Report]



It was truly a comet-like appearance.



Just three days after being registered in the first team, Ahn Hyun-min hit his first home run against last year's Rookie of the Year, Kim Taek-yeon.



He proved that it was not a coincidence with consecutive hits, and just two days later, he announced the birth of a monsterous power hitter with a 145-meter home run that went out of the park.



[Ahn Hyun-min/KT: "It was the first time I hit that kind of distance. Hehe, I think everyone said I was crazy at that time."]



After being registered in the first team, he recorded 30 hits in 24 games, including 7 home runs and 6 doubles, with a slugging percentage of 0.685, surpassing the league average.



Ahn Hyun-min's home runs do not come solely from his solid physique.



It is not just about hitting with brute strength; he has a discerning eye for selecting pitches.



Unlike his high school days when he was noted for his stealing ability as a catcher, he is now recognized for his defensive skills as an outfielder in the pros.



Ahn Hyun-min, who emerged from a children's pitcher king competition 11 years ago, is showcasing the power of veteran rookies alongside LG's Song Seung-ki, who has secured the team's fifth starting position.



[Ahn Hyun-min/KT: "When I watch television, there are many good pitchers this year. I haven't shown much yet, and I think it's wiser to think about how I can be more helpful to the team rather than focusing on Rookie of the Year."]



The performances of high school graduates like Hanwha's Jung Woo-joo and Samsung's Bae Chan-seung are also remarkable, making this season's Rookie of the Year competition more intense than ever.



This is KBS News, Park Jumi.



