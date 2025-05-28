News 9

Korea’s LEO communication satellites

입력 2025.05.28 (03:27)

[Anchor]

Today (May 27) marks the first Aerospace Day.

Currently, there is fierce competition to secure 'low-Earth orbit communication satellites' in space.

So far, Musk's Starlink is the frontrunner.

Unlike existing satellites that operate tens of thousands of kilometers away from Earth, low-Earth orbit communication satellites operate at much closer altitudes of hundreds of kilometers.

Being closer to Earth and having shorter communication distances between satellites significantly reduces data latency and interruptions.

Targeting such advantages, countries around the world are staking everything on low-Earth orbit communication satellite projects

Reporter Kang Purun has investigated how we stand in this regard.

[Report]

Our country is also preparing for low-Earth orbit communication satellite services.

KT has partnered with 'Starlink' and has been preparing for its introduction, and it is expected that services will begin after receiving government approval next month.

[Choi Kyung-il/KT SAT Technology Executive Vice President: "We have completed contracts to provide Starlink services not only in Korea but also in the East Asia region. Mobility customers, such as those in aviation and shipping, will be the main users...."]

By utilizing low-Earth orbit communication satellites, ultra-high-speed internet can be accessed almost anywhere without the limitations of terrestrial communication networks.

Online videos can be watched even on deep-sea fishing boats or inside passenger planes, and stable communication operations are possible even in disaster situations like large wildfires.

In particular, it is considered an 'essential' infrastructure in the AI era, where mass data needs to be processed quickly.

Our government has also officially started developing low-Earth orbit communication satellites using its own technology.

The entire system and satellites are being developed by Korea Aerospace Industries, while the Korea Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute is involved in the production of onboard equipment.

They plan to complete two satellites by 2030 with an investment of 320 billion won.

[Seo Hyun-seok/Korea Aerospace Industries Satellite Research Department Executive Director: "We are focusing on building communication services that apply quantum encryption communication. // There is a need for autonomous systems that allow these satellites to operate and interact organically with one another."]

As advanced countries like the United States and the United Kingdom are leading the way, we are also at a crossroads toward mass production of low-Earth orbit communication satellites.

This is KBS News, Kang Purun.

