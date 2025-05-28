News 9

Bus drivers hold last-minute talks

입력 2025.05.28 (03:27)

[Anchor]

With the bus unions in Seoul, Busan, Ulsan, and Changwon announcing a total strike starting from the first buses tomorrow (May 28), the unionized bus workers and their management began last-minute negotiations.

Local governments have prepared emergency transport measures, including increasing subway operations and deploying substitute buses.

Kim Seong-soo reports.

[Report]

Officials from the Seoul city bus union affiliated with the Federation of Korean Trade Unions enter the negotiation room with serious expressions.

Just a day before the strike, they are still at an impasse with management regarding the scope of regular wage application.

[Ko Chung-wook/Head of Seoul City Bus Union: "(If negotiations fail) we will go on strike starting from the first buses tomorrow as we have announced."]

During the negotiations, management, who stepped out for dinner, did not respond to reporters' questions.

[Moon Seung-taek/Chairman of the Seoul City Bus Transportation Business Association: "(I hear the atmosphere has been quite tense?) ...."]

If the differences remain unresolved by midnight tonight (May 27), a significant number of the 380 routes and over 7,000 Seoul city buses will suspend operations from tomorrow.

Members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions will also join this strike.

Busan, Ulsan, and Changwon are set to hold a total strike tomorrow, while Jeonnam and Gwangju have also announced a total bus strike for the 29th.

Each local government is preparing for emergency transport measures.

The Seoul city government has increased the number of subway operations and extended the last train times.

Some districts are also preparing to operate free shuttle buses.

[Jeong Ae-sook/Director of Transportation Administration, Yongsan District, Seoul: "If we operate temporary shuttle buses, they will connect to major subway stations, so that there will be no inconvenience during commuting hours."]

Busan city will also operate substitute charter buses and reduce the intervals between subway trains.

Some in the labor sector are calling for the introduction of a public system where local governments take full responsibility for bus operations by improving the semi-public system.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo reporting.

