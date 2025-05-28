Son Heung-min’s next mission

News 9

[Anchor]

Tottenham's Son Heung-min, who lifted the UEFA Europa League trophy, has returned home after finishing a season.

Now, as the captain of the national team, he is preparing to achieve the remarkable feat of qualifying for the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Son Heung-min, dressed in a blue jacket, enters the arrival hall with a brighter expression than ever.

The congratulatory bouquets and gifts from fans celebrating his first-ever victory keep coming, and Son Heung-min responded with words of thanks.

[“Thank you~ Should I hold this too? Thank you!”]

The joy of his first trophy is short-lived, as Son Heung-min now stands at a crucial juncture for the national team as they aim to secure qualification for the World Cup in two important matches.

Even right after winning the Europa League, he mentioned the World Cup as his next goal, already showing a heavy sense of responsibility.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham/May 22: “The next goal is obviously for the national team to make it to the World Cup, which I think is the most important, and I will try to be a player who always challenges difficult paths.”]

The biggest variable is whether he can recover his condition.

He returned to the pitch for the Europa League final after recovering from a foot injury in about a month, but he missed the last league match due to the lingering effects of the injury, raising concerns about whether he can perform normally in the third qualifying matches against Iraq and Kuwait.

[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: “I’m not completely healed from the injury yet. People think it’s not as serious as one may think, but that’s absolutely not the case...”]

However, coach Hong Myung-bo expressed his continued trust in Son Heung-min, stating that he personally checked on his condition and considers him an essential resource for the national team.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: “When we identify the opponent's weaknesses, I think there’s a need for speed, and Son Heung-min can also play in that (forward) position...”]

With his first-ever victory, Son Heung-min has entered the ranks of Tottenham legends.

With good energy, he now steps up as the leader in writing the historic record of qualifying for the World Cup for the 11th consecutive time with the national team.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

