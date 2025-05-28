Gamboa’s debut marred by triple steal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Why did the newly introduced foreign pitcher of the Lotte baseball team, Gamboa, stare at the ground for so long?



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung shares with us the scene where Samsung's Kang Min-ho cleverly succeeded in the rare 9th triple steal against Gamboa.



[Report]



With Samsung having a bases-loaded opportunity, Kang Min-ho, standing next to manager Park Jin-man, informs that Gamboa has a habit of not checking the runners during his pitching preparation.



Immediately, Samsung's runners took advantage of this weakness.



While Gamboa was staring at the ground for nearly 5 seconds with the ball in his glove, third base runner Lee Seong-kyu successfully stole home.



Only after Lee Seong-kyu crossed the home plate did Gamboa lift his head and throw the ball to third base to stop the following runner, but ultimately allowed the 9th triple steal in history.



Looking at it again from the angle towards third base, it was a clear display of Gamboa's habit of focusing solely on his pitching while completely ignoring the runner behind him at third base.



Veteran Kang Min-ho's keen observation and the players executing the strategy quickly earned applause from manager Park Jin-man.



Gamboa, greatly shaken, allowed an additional run due to a wild pitch and finished his harsh KBO League debut.



Samsung overwhelmed Lotte with the strong performance of starting pitcher Huh Do-hwan and the season's 21st home run from home run leader Diaz.



LG's Park Hae-min, who sprinted about 50 meters, caught a fly ball in front of the fence and received applause from Lim Chan-kyu.



In the 3rd inning, he made a sliding catch to stop Choi Jae-hoon's hit.



[Commentary: "Park Hae-min seems to be expanding his zone more and more."]



In the 8th inning, with Park Hae-min's performance erasing Florial's long hit, LG defeated Hanwha 2 to 1, getting to smile first in the 1st and 2nd place matchup.



KIA won against Kiwoom, led by Choi Hyung-woo, who recorded double-digit home runs for 18 consecutive seasons, but Kim Do-young, while attempting to steal a base, complained of thigh pain again just a month after his return and was substituted, raising alarms.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



