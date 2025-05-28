Kim Gi-soo achieves 7th career gold
입력 2025.05.28 (03:37)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In the 2025 Mungyeong Dano Wrestling Championship, sponsored by Withus Pharmaceutical, Kim Gi-soo from Suwon City Hall defeated his high school junior, Hwang Seong-hee.
Let's go to the final fifth match.
At 1 hour and 54 minutes, with the score tied at 2 to 2, the referee announces the resumption of the match to both players.
In a moment where Kim Gi-soo, who had been waiting for an opportunity, successfully executes a left-side throw, he is unable to get up from the sand mat due to the pain in his shoulder.
Kim Gi-soo, who demonstrated a fighting spirit by enduring pain throughout the match, expressed that the moment he clinched the emotional wrestling title was thanks to his mother's prayers.
He has now achieved his seventh career gold medal in the championship.
Let's go to the final fifth match.
At 1 hour and 54 minutes, with the score tied at 2 to 2, the referee announces the resumption of the match to both players.
In a moment where Kim Gi-soo, who had been waiting for an opportunity, successfully executes a left-side throw, he is unable to get up from the sand mat due to the pain in his shoulder.
Kim Gi-soo, who demonstrated a fighting spirit by enduring pain throughout the match, expressed that the moment he clinched the emotional wrestling title was thanks to his mother's prayers.
He has now achieved his seventh career gold medal in the championship.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Gi-soo achieves 7th career gold
-
- 입력 2025-05-28 03:37:11
In the 2025 Mungyeong Dano Wrestling Championship, sponsored by Withus Pharmaceutical, Kim Gi-soo from Suwon City Hall defeated his high school junior, Hwang Seong-hee.
Let's go to the final fifth match.
At 1 hour and 54 minutes, with the score tied at 2 to 2, the referee announces the resumption of the match to both players.
In a moment where Kim Gi-soo, who had been waiting for an opportunity, successfully executes a left-side throw, he is unable to get up from the sand mat due to the pain in his shoulder.
Kim Gi-soo, who demonstrated a fighting spirit by enduring pain throughout the match, expressed that the moment he clinched the emotional wrestling title was thanks to his mother's prayers.
He has now achieved his seventh career gold medal in the championship.
Let's go to the final fifth match.
At 1 hour and 54 minutes, with the score tied at 2 to 2, the referee announces the resumption of the match to both players.
In a moment where Kim Gi-soo, who had been waiting for an opportunity, successfully executes a left-side throw, he is unable to get up from the sand mat due to the pain in his shoulder.
Kim Gi-soo, who demonstrated a fighting spirit by enduring pain throughout the match, expressed that the moment he clinched the emotional wrestling title was thanks to his mother's prayers.
He has now achieved his seventh career gold medal in the championship.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.