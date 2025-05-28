Kim Gi-soo achieves 7th career gold

동영상 고정 취소

In the 2025 Mungyeong Dano Wrestling Championship, sponsored by Withus Pharmaceutical, Kim Gi-soo from Suwon City Hall defeated his high school junior, Hwang Seong-hee.



Let's go to the final fifth match.



At 1 hour and 54 minutes, with the score tied at 2 to 2, the referee announces the resumption of the match to both players.



In a moment where Kim Gi-soo, who had been waiting for an opportunity, successfully executes a left-side throw, he is unable to get up from the sand mat due to the pain in his shoulder.



Kim Gi-soo, who demonstrated a fighting spirit by enduring pain throughout the match, expressed that the moment he clinched the emotional wrestling title was thanks to his mother's prayers.



He has now achieved his seventh career gold medal in the championship.



