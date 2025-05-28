[News Today] KBS poll: Lee 45%, Kim 36%, Lee 10%
[LEAD]
KBS released its final public opinion poll ahead of the presidential election. Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung leads with 45%. People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo follows at 36%. Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok stands at 10%.
[REPORT]
The survey asked people who they would vote for if the election was held tomorrow.
Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung led the poll at 45% followed by People Power Party presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo at 36% and Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok at 10%.
All other candidates polled below 1%, while 8% of respondents said they didn't have a preference or did not respond.
Lee Jae-myung was ahead of Kim by 9 percentage points, outside the margin of error.
Compared to a survey five days ago, Lee Jae-myung's poll had a four percentage point difference while Kim and Lee Jun-seok's changed by two percentage points each.
By region, Lee Jae-myung was ahead in Incheon and Gyeoggi-do Province and Gwangju and Jeolla-do Province, while Kim took the lead in Daegu and Gyeongsangbuk-do Province.
In Seoul, Lee Jae-myung led Kim 41% to 40%. In Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungcheong-do Province, it was 41% to 38%. In Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongsangnam-do Province, Lee trailed 36% to 43%, all within the margin of error.
Then how do voters perceive the election?
Fifty one percent said support should be given to an opposition candidate to realize a change of government, while 40% said the ruling party candidate should be supported to achieve a recreation of government.
Commissioned by KBS, the poll conducted by Hankook Research surveyed 1,000 men and women aged 18 and above nationwide from May 25 to 27.
It had a 95% confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.