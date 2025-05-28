News Today

[News Today] Last presidential TV debate

입력 2025.05.28 (15:45)

[LEAD]
The final presidential TV debate took place last night. The main topic of discussion was on political reform and foreign policies. However, candidates showed clear differences in their perspectives.

[REPORT]
The presidential candidates agreed that Constitutional amendment is the viable solution to political reform.

But their directions differed.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Naturally, the requirements for martial law should be strengthened and the president's right to veto should be limited as well.

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
He's trying to be a dictator by destroying the separation of three powers and seizing the three branches.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
If constitutional amendment is left up to the two main parties, they will probably attempt to collude on constitutional amendment and share the power.

Kwon Young-gook / Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate
Those who denied the constitution and opposed impeachment don't deserve to talk about constitutional amendment.

They also volleyed back and forth over the issue of presidential pardon.

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Will you pardon former President Yoon if he is found guilty of insurrection?

Kim Moon-soo / PPP presidential candidate
The question whether I would pardon him or not is premature. If you become president, will you pardon yourself on all your cases on trial right now?

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
That would be theoretically impossible.

Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung retaliated when Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok pointed out the state of democracy within the Democratic Party.

Lee Jun-seok / Reform Party presidential candidate
The party's rules stated that party officials must step down upon indictment, but you arbitrarily changed that. Isn’t that making the law to suit your needs?

Lee Jae-myung / DP presidential candidate
Rather than talking about someone else's party, why don't you talk about why you took forceful measures against former chair Her Eun-a?

As a response to the rapidly changing political conditions around the Korean Peninsula...

Lee Jae-myung said he would handle Korea's ties with China and Russia appropriately on the foundation of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.

People Power Party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo emphasized balance by power maintained through nuclear deterrence which would be strengthened with a solid Korea-U.S. alliance.

Lee Jun-seok promised to make Korea into a nation that designs and leads the alliance...

while Democratic Labor Party's presidential candidate Kwon Young-gook said he would stamp out the display of power that instigates crises on the Korean Peninsula.

