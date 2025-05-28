[News Today] Bakery plant worker’s death probed
입력 2025.05.28 (15:46) 수정 2025.05.28 (15:48)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
A female worker in her fifties died in an accident at the SPC Samlip bakery plant last week. A joint forensic investigation is underway, while a growing number of consumers are moving to boycott SPC products.
[REPORT]
Police vehicles enter the plant complex and forensic investigators head into the building.
Authorities started a forensic investigation on the Sihwa plant of SPC Samlip where a female worker in her fifties died in a work-related accident on May 19th.
Jang Ji-yeong / Siheung Police Station
We plan to inspect the machines' overall operating condition and safety measures and see if there were any other problems.
The worker was spraying lubricating oil on the cooling conveyor belt when she got caught in the machine.
A plant employee testified that when a creaking noise is heard from the conveyor belt, a worker would spray the lubricant by reaching far into the machine.
The forensic team reportedly recreated the situation by operating the conveyor belt again.
Three workers lost their lives in the SPC bakery plants over the period of three years from 2022. Some consumers are choosing to respond by boycotting SPC baked products.
Some baseball fans started getting petitions opposing a popular line of "Baseball Bread" which is made by SPC in collaboration with the Korea Baseball Organization.
Shim Min-ji / Seoul resident
The management should find out what caused repeated accidents and provide appropriate compensations and apologies.
Franchise store owners are also incurring growing losses.
SPC Affiliate franchise store owner
Franchisee's livelihoods are directly impacted by the company's actions. We are mad at the mother company for doing things this way.
Earlier, the police booked the factory supervisor and six other people for professional negligence resulting in death. The Ministry of Employment and Labor also booked CEO Kim Beom-soo and the corporate body for violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.
Meanwhile, SPC Samlip stated that it would do its best to identify the cause of the accident and take follow-up measures.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Bakery plant worker’s death probed
-
- 입력 2025-05-28 15:46:13
- 수정2025-05-28 15:48:21
[LEAD]
A female worker in her fifties died in an accident at the SPC Samlip bakery plant last week. A joint forensic investigation is underway, while a growing number of consumers are moving to boycott SPC products.
[REPORT]
Police vehicles enter the plant complex and forensic investigators head into the building.
Authorities started a forensic investigation on the Sihwa plant of SPC Samlip where a female worker in her fifties died in a work-related accident on May 19th.
Jang Ji-yeong / Siheung Police Station
We plan to inspect the machines' overall operating condition and safety measures and see if there were any other problems.
The worker was spraying lubricating oil on the cooling conveyor belt when she got caught in the machine.
A plant employee testified that when a creaking noise is heard from the conveyor belt, a worker would spray the lubricant by reaching far into the machine.
The forensic team reportedly recreated the situation by operating the conveyor belt again.
Three workers lost their lives in the SPC bakery plants over the period of three years from 2022. Some consumers are choosing to respond by boycotting SPC baked products.
Some baseball fans started getting petitions opposing a popular line of "Baseball Bread" which is made by SPC in collaboration with the Korea Baseball Organization.
Shim Min-ji / Seoul resident
The management should find out what caused repeated accidents and provide appropriate compensations and apologies.
Franchise store owners are also incurring growing losses.
SPC Affiliate franchise store owner
Franchisee's livelihoods are directly impacted by the company's actions. We are mad at the mother company for doing things this way.
Earlier, the police booked the factory supervisor and six other people for professional negligence resulting in death. The Ministry of Employment and Labor also booked CEO Kim Beom-soo and the corporate body for violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.
Meanwhile, SPC Samlip stated that it would do its best to identify the cause of the accident and take follow-up measures.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.