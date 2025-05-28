[News Today] Bakery plant worker’s death probed

입력 2025-05-28 15:46:13 수정 2025-05-28 15:48:21 News Today





[LEAD]

A female worker in her fifties died in an accident at the SPC Samlip bakery plant last week. A joint forensic investigation is underway, while a growing number of consumers are moving to boycott SPC products.



[REPORT]

Police vehicles enter the plant complex and forensic investigators head into the building.



Authorities started a forensic investigation on the Sihwa plant of SPC Samlip where a female worker in her fifties died in a work-related accident on May 19th.



Jang Ji-yeong / Siheung Police Station

We plan to inspect the machines' overall operating condition and safety measures and see if there were any other problems.



The worker was spraying lubricating oil on the cooling conveyor belt when she got caught in the machine.



A plant employee testified that when a creaking noise is heard from the conveyor belt, a worker would spray the lubricant by reaching far into the machine.



The forensic team reportedly recreated the situation by operating the conveyor belt again.



Three workers lost their lives in the SPC bakery plants over the period of three years from 2022. Some consumers are choosing to respond by boycotting SPC baked products.



Some baseball fans started getting petitions opposing a popular line of "Baseball Bread" which is made by SPC in collaboration with the Korea Baseball Organization.



Shim Min-ji / Seoul resident

The management should find out what caused repeated accidents and provide appropriate compensations and apologies.



Franchise store owners are also incurring growing losses.



SPC Affiliate franchise store owner



Franchisee's livelihoods are directly impacted by the company's actions. We are mad at the mother company for doing things this way.



Earlier, the police booked the factory supervisor and six other people for professional negligence resulting in death. The Ministry of Employment and Labor also booked CEO Kim Beom-soo and the corporate body for violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.



Meanwhile, SPC Samlip stated that it would do its best to identify the cause of the accident and take follow-up measures.