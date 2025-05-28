News Today

[News Today] Disclosing sinkhole risk map

[LEAD]
A deadly sinkhole accident has reignited concerns over ground safety in South Korea. This prompted the government to create and release a map containing sinkhole risk information. But bringing together underground data from each local government is expected to take quite some time.

[REPORT]
A road suddenly caves in.

A motorbike fell into the sinkhole, killing the rider.

The accident occurred in an area that was classified to have the highest risk of sinkholes on a sinkhole risk map created by the Seoul Metropolitan Government last year.

Demands for disclosing the map are becoming stronger, but the Seoul city government still refuses to do so.

Koo Kyo-hyun / Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union (Apr. 2)
Who expects the road beneath them to suddenly collapse while working?

The land ministry is to disclose an underground safety information map next month.

It will let people view sinkhole-prone areas and underground voids within a chosen address.

It will reflect ground survey data conducted by the Korea Authority of Land & Infrastructure Safety under the land ministry.

Kim Tae-byeong / Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport
Along with GPR surveys, the plan includes underground safety checks, monitoring, construction oversight and complaint management.

But integrating information on ground surveys acquired by local governments remains a problem.

The ministry has no authority to use them.

For instance, the Seoul city government refused to disclose its map of underground hazards. It says information contained in the map has low correlation to sinkhole risks.

The ministry plans to disclose each local governments' restoration rates and reflect them in evaluations to induce their cooperation.

There have been 867 cases of sinkholes nationwide in the past five years. Nearly 40% of them were caused by construction mishaps related to excavation.

