[News Today] BTS Jin’s new song tops global chart

입력 2025-05-28 15:46:44 수정 2025-05-28 15:48:21 News Today





[LEAD]

BTS member Jin's new solo album has topped Spotify’s global chart. It also hit a personal best on Billboard, marking a historic achievement for an Asian artist.



[REPORT]

BTS member Jin's solo album is sweeping overseas music charts.



According to his agency, 'Don't Say You Love Me,' the title track of his new album has topped the global chart of Spotify, the world's largest streaming platform, for May 25 U.S. time.



It's the first such achievement by a song released so far this year by an Asian artist.



The album has also debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard main albums chart this week, a personal best for Jin.



Meanwhile, expectations are rising for a full comeback of BTS with all their members scheduled to end military or alternative services next month starting with leader RM.



However, solo activities are planned through this summer for members who have already completed their military service.



Considering the time needed to prepare for group activities, industry insiders expect their actual comeback to be later this year or in the first half of next year.