Candidates encourage early voting

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Early voting for the 21st presidential election will begin tomorrow (May 29).



Today (May 28), all political parties and candidates focused on encouraging early voting.



The Democratic Party called for votes to end the civil unrest, while the People Power Party urged voters to prevent dictatorship.



The first report is by reporter Won Dong-hee.



[Report]



Starting tomorrow, early voting will take place for two days at 3,568 polling stations nationwide.



From 6 AM to 6 PM, any voter aged 18 and over can vote at any early voting station nationwide as long as they have an ID.



Each party has launched a full-scale campaign to encourage early voting.



The Democratic Party urged voters to cast their ballots to end civil unrest and restore people's livelihoods.



[Yoon Yeo-jun/Democratic Party's Chief Election Committee Chair: "If we assume they (PPP) regain power, will the investigation and trial regarding civil unrest proceed properly?"]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung appealed for the importance of each vote.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The fact that each and every citizen's vote is much stronger than the bullets of an automatic rifle."]



The People Power Party encouraged voting to prevent a dictatorial state.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Election Committee Spokesperson: "Every day during the six days, the upward trend will continue. That's the atmosphere felt on the ground."]



Candidate Kim Moon-soo encouraged conservative supporters to participate in early voting.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "We are monitoring closely, so don't worry and please vote early. If you don't vote, we lose out on even that one vote."]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok, reaffirming his commitment to complete the race, also appealed for participation in early voting.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "It might be difficult to vote on a weekday. But if you could take a moment during your lunch break, to make a choice for the future of Korea..."]



The National Election Commission has decided to disclose the number of early voters at each polling station every hour for transparent election management.



In the last presidential election, the early voting rate was 36.93%, which was nearly half of the final voting rate of 77.1%.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!