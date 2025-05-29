Kim rallys to stop dictatorship
[Anchor]
Candidate Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party visited Yeongnam again to focus on rallying his support base.
He appealed to the public to join him in a pro-democratization movement, stating that candidate Lee Jae-myung's dictatorship must be stopped.
Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the story.
[Report]
From Changwon in Gyeongnam to Busan, and then to Daegu.
Returning to the Yeongnam region in just four days, Candidate Kim Moon-soo's schedule continued at a hectic pace.
He urged the gathering of his support base, stating that they must prevent a dictatorship where candidate Lee Jae-myung controls all of legislation, administration, and judiciary.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "They are trying to tightly bundle everything together and turn it into power for Lee Jae-myung as an individual. That is exactly what dictatorship is. We must firmly stop dictatorship in South Korea and prevent the rise of a monstrous state..."]
He said he would never impose martial law or pursue impeachment, emphasizing the so-called 'joint resignation theory' of Yoon Suk Yeol and Lee Jae-myung.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I promise that I will never impose martial law in the future. I will ensure that impeachment does not happen..."]
After paying respects at the grave of martyr Kim Joo-yeol, who protested against election fraud, he called on the people to join him in starting a renewed pro-democracy movement.
Candidate Kim reiterated his commitment to becoming an economic president who will revive people's livelihoods.
[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "I promise to be a job-creating president who attracts companies from leaving to foreign countries and create many jobs for the young people of South Korea. I will be a president for the economy."]
During a visit to a university festival, he promised support for startups and employment through industry-academia cooperation.
With early voting just a day away, candidate Kim Moon-soo is working to consolidate his support base in the Yeongnam region.
Tomorrow (May 29), he plans to vote early in Gyeyang, Incheon, which is candidate Lee Jae-myung's constituency, to set the stage for a last-minute turnaround.
KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
