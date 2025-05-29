[D-6] Lee Jae-myung targets Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party's candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized today (May 28) that he must overcome the internal strife and focus on people's livelihoods and the economy in Seoul, the key battleground.



He also promised not to become a half-hearted president like an occupying army.



Reporter Lee Soo-min has the details.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jae-myung defined the People Power Party's candidate Kim Moon-soo as a 'Yoon Suk Yeol avatar' and 'a candidate who sympathizes with insurrection.'



He pointed out the support from former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye for Kim and the alliance with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, calling it "absurd."



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "A person who was ousted due to incompetent state affairs and another who went to prison for committing corruption is helping a candidate who sympathizes with insurrection."]



He stated that if he addresses the insurrection, he will prioritize solving the issues of livelihood and promised to create a united country.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "Not a half-hearted president like an occupying army... From the moment the competition ends, we will all be one Republic of Korea."]



He revealed his stock portfolio to appeal to the 14 million small investors.



He reiterated his commitment to harshly punish financial crimes such as stock manipulation and emphasized his determination to achieve the KOSPI 5000 pledge.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "(Under the conservative regime) the market was very unfair and opaque. I believe that just correcting these issues will easily improve the market by at least 200 to 300 points."]



He promised to strengthen national coverage for the treatment of rare and severe intractable diseases, gradually lowering the patient burden for treatment costs and expanding health insurance coverage for treatments.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who emphasizes suppressing insurrection through voting, will participate in early voting tomorrow (May 29) in the university area of Sinchon, Seoul.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-min.



