[D-6] Lee starts campaign in Seoul

[Anchor]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party has started a so-called overnight campaign in Seoul, emphasizing the need for political change.



Candidate Kwon Young-guk of the Democratic Labor Party visited Daejeon and promised to establish a climate crisis research complex.



This is a report by reporter Park Young-min.



[Report]



[“Lee Jun-seok! Lee Jun-seok!”]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok, campaigning in Gangnam, Seoul, where there is a large floating population of office workers and young people.



He criticized the pension reform of the two major parties and promised to engage in politics without shame.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: “Shouldn’t we firmly reject populists who offer us a few hundred thousand won?”]



He repeatedly emphasized the need for political and generational change, refuting the People Power Party's claim that voting for him would be a wasted vote.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: “We need to vote this time to ensure that the centrist conservative forces can definitely change, and that is the way to vote for Lee Jun-seok.”]



Earlier, he visited Yeouido Park in Seoul to target the votes of office workers and began his overnight campaign, which will continue until the last day of the official election campaign.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok will cast his early vote tomorrow (May 29) in his constituency of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, and is expected to emphasize the so-called 'Dongtan model' victory once again.



[“Candidate 5, Kwon Young-guk!”]



Candidate Kwon Young-guk visited Daejeon and held a policy agreement ceremony with a civic group formed to dismantle the four major rivers dams.



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: “Originally, during the Moon Jae-in administration, there were plans to dismantle the dam and gradually go through stages of opening it…”]



He promised to immediately restore research and development budgets and establish a climate crisis research complex, as well as announced housing pledges to supply more than 3 million green public rental housing units.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



