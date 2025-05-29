TV debate drowned in negativity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The TV debate held yesterday (May 27), marked the final and third public debate among the presidential candidates, which has been criticized for leaving behind only a war of slander.



In the midst of the back-and-forth accusations, voters did not have the opportunity to properly verify the policy pledges of the next government.



Reporter Kim Yoo-dae reports.



[Report]



The first debate, which should have examined solutions for pressing issues that the next government faces, such as overcoming the economic recession and trade issues, but instead devolved into a blame game from the start.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "As a minister in the Yoon Seok-yeol administration, do you feel a sense of responsibility..."]



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung opposes everything we try to do."]



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party presidential candidate: "This election is being held because of Yoon Seok-yeol. What qualifications do you have to be here?"]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "Isn't this a debate on the economy, moderator?"]



The emotional divide was so deep that they even refused to shake hands.



The second debate, which had the theme of 'overcoming social conflict and achieving unity,' instead exposed extreme confrontations.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Didn't you swear and fight with your sister-in-law?"]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "You called the firefighter and said, 'I'm Kim Moon-soo,' what were you expecting?']



There was a flood of personal attacks.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "You're a young person, but don't you think your thoughts are very old-fashioned?"]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "Candidate Lee Jae-myung is viewing the world in a very twisted way and is conspiracy-minded...."]



In the final TV debate, the language became even harsher.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential candidate: "Isn't the head of the monster that creates a monstrous country none other than candidate Lee Jae-myung?"]



Eventually, even misogynistic comments were made.



With four candidates participating, there was a lack of time, and the debate only skimmed the surface.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential candidate: "Can't you just stay quiet while I answer?"]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party presidential candidate: "You're not answering the question and going off on a tangent."]



[Lee Jae-mook/Professor of Political Science at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies: "When candidates give irrelevant answers, deviate from the topic, or excessively evade questions, the debate lacks depth because there is too much restraint on intervention."]



There are calls for changes in debate time and format to allow for in-depth discussions that verify policies and qualifications.



KBS News, Kim Yoo-dae.



