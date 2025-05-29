Final day for unity

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok's candidate unification has not made any progress until today (May 28), the day before early voting.



With the unification of the conservative camp effectively falling through, this presidential election is solidifying into a three-way contest.



This is a report by Lee Ye-jin.



[Report]



Today, which was considered the deadline for the unification of conservative candidates.



Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo endorsed candidate Kim Moon-soo, but discussions between candidate Kim and candidate Lee, which had drawn much attention, did not progress.



However, candidate Kim appears to be keeping the door open for unification until the end.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate: "Just because it's quiet, it doesn't mean nothing is happening. I don't think we can see it that way."]



The People Power Party is expecting to rally moderate and conservative votes around candidate Kim, rather than hoping for unification.



[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chairman: "(I believe) voters will make strategic choices. Candidate Lee Jun-seok will also be able to gain many votes from the progressive support base."]



He also demanded a political decision from candidate Lee, stating that they cannot hand the country over to candidate Lee Jae-myung.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Campaign Spokesperson: "Rather than negotiating and such, I hope candidate Lee Jun-seok will think about the future of this country."]



However, candidate Lee's determination to complete the presidential race is firm.



He emphasized that he would take a clear path, even if it is difficult, and that he would not join hands even if candidate Kim Moon-soo resigns.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Unification was not something we initially had in mind. That is why unification is not happening."]



The Democratic Party pointed out that the conservative unification is a collusion for the re-ascendancy of insurrectionist forces and lacks justification.



Tomorrow (May 29) at 6 AM, early voting will begin.



With the conservative camp's 'anti-Lee Jae-myung unification' plan effectively falling through, this presidential election is expected to be held in a three-way format.



KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



