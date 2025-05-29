News 9

Suspicious housing deals found

입력 2025.05.29 (00:59)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

At the beginning of this year, the temporary lifting of the land transaction permission zone significantly increased the demand for investing in Seoul's 'one good property.'

During this period, there were numerous cases in which families used funds from family owned companies to purchase apartments or engaged in transactions suspected of being disguised gifts from parents.

This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.

[Report]

The previously quiet apartment transactions in Seoul surged significantly in January and February of this year.

In particular, Gangnam, Seocho, and Songpa all saw a rise.

The partial lifting of the land transaction permission zone began at the end of February, but expectations for the easing of regulations had already been rising before that.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul/Jan. 14: "We are currently actively considering the abolition (lifting) of land transaction permits."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport examined the reported apartment transactions in Seoul during this period.

A family purchased a 4.5 billion won apartment in Gangnam, Seoul, bringing in 700 million won from three family-owned companies where their spouse, father, and mother are each directors.

However, they did not account for this, leading to suspicions of misappropriation of corporate funds, which were reported to the National Tax Service.

There are more cases of 'family chances.'

A man received over 1.3 billion won from his mother while purchasing an apartment worth about 2.4 billion won, but only had 80 million won of his own money.

This is suspected to be a disguised gift.

A man who purchased an apartment in Seocho-gu, Seoul, worth over 4.3 billion won using a loan for business purposes is also expected to be reported for misappropriation of loan funds.

Such suspected illegal cases have reached 108.

[Park Won-gap/Senior Real Estate Expert at KB Kookmin Bank: "(When buying a house), a funding plan must be submitted. If there are suspicions of disguised gifts, an investigation may be conducted. If the loan is not used as agreed, the loan amount may also be reclaimed..."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is also investigating the sources of funds for apartment transactions reported in Seoul since the re-designation of the land transaction permission zone in March.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Suspicious housing deals found
    • 입력 2025-05-29 00:59:30
    News 9
[Anchor]

At the beginning of this year, the temporary lifting of the land transaction permission zone significantly increased the demand for investing in Seoul's 'one good property.'

During this period, there were numerous cases in which families used funds from family owned companies to purchase apartments or engaged in transactions suspected of being disguised gifts from parents.

This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.

[Report]

The previously quiet apartment transactions in Seoul surged significantly in January and February of this year.

In particular, Gangnam, Seocho, and Songpa all saw a rise.

The partial lifting of the land transaction permission zone began at the end of February, but expectations for the easing of regulations had already been rising before that.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul/Jan. 14: "We are currently actively considering the abolition (lifting) of land transaction permits."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport examined the reported apartment transactions in Seoul during this period.

A family purchased a 4.5 billion won apartment in Gangnam, Seoul, bringing in 700 million won from three family-owned companies where their spouse, father, and mother are each directors.

However, they did not account for this, leading to suspicions of misappropriation of corporate funds, which were reported to the National Tax Service.

There are more cases of 'family chances.'

A man received over 1.3 billion won from his mother while purchasing an apartment worth about 2.4 billion won, but only had 80 million won of his own money.

This is suspected to be a disguised gift.

A man who purchased an apartment in Seocho-gu, Seoul, worth over 4.3 billion won using a loan for business purposes is also expected to be reported for misappropriation of loan funds.

Such suspected illegal cases have reached 108.

[Park Won-gap/Senior Real Estate Expert at KB Kookmin Bank: "(When buying a house), a funding plan must be submitted. If there are suspicions of disguised gifts, an investigation may be conducted. If the loan is not used as agreed, the loan amount may also be reclaimed..."]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is also investigating the sources of funds for apartment transactions reported in Seoul since the re-designation of the land transaction permission zone in March.

This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.
이지은
이지은 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사전투표 참여 호소…“내란 종식” “독재 막아야”

사전투표 참여 호소…“내란 종식” “독재 막아야”
서울 중구 을지로 노후상가 화재…5시간 만에 큰 불길 잡아

서울 중구 을지로 노후상가 화재…5시간 만에 큰 불길 잡아
수십억 강남 아파트 가족 회삿돈으로…‘부모 찬스’ 적발

수십억 강남 아파트 가족 회삿돈으로…‘부모 찬스’ 적발
9번 신고에도 조치 없었다…<br>경찰 ‘동탄 납치 살인’ 사과

9번 신고에도 조치 없었다…경찰 ‘동탄 납치 살인’ 사과
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.