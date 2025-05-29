Suspicious housing deals found

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



At the beginning of this year, the temporary lifting of the land transaction permission zone significantly increased the demand for investing in Seoul's 'one good property.'



During this period, there were numerous cases in which families used funds from family owned companies to purchase apartments or engaged in transactions suspected of being disguised gifts from parents.



This is Lee Ji-eun reporting.



[Report]



The previously quiet apartment transactions in Seoul surged significantly in January and February of this year.



In particular, Gangnam, Seocho, and Songpa all saw a rise.



The partial lifting of the land transaction permission zone began at the end of February, but expectations for the easing of regulations had already been rising before that.



[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul/Jan. 14: "We are currently actively considering the abolition (lifting) of land transaction permits."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport examined the reported apartment transactions in Seoul during this period.



A family purchased a 4.5 billion won apartment in Gangnam, Seoul, bringing in 700 million won from three family-owned companies where their spouse, father, and mother are each directors.



However, they did not account for this, leading to suspicions of misappropriation of corporate funds, which were reported to the National Tax Service.



There are more cases of 'family chances.'



A man received over 1.3 billion won from his mother while purchasing an apartment worth about 2.4 billion won, but only had 80 million won of his own money.



This is suspected to be a disguised gift.



A man who purchased an apartment in Seocho-gu, Seoul, worth over 4.3 billion won using a loan for business purposes is also expected to be reported for misappropriation of loan funds.



Such suspected illegal cases have reached 108.



[Park Won-gap/Senior Real Estate Expert at KB Kookmin Bank: "(When buying a house), a funding plan must be submitted. If there are suspicions of disguised gifts, an investigation may be conducted. If the loan is not used as agreed, the loan amount may also be reclaimed..."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport is also investigating the sources of funds for apartment transactions reported in Seoul since the re-designation of the land transaction permission zone in March.



This is KBS News, Lee Ji-eun.



