March births rebound in 10 years

[Anchor]

There are subtle signs of a reversal in the declining birth rate trend.

The number of births per month has been increasing for nine consecutive months, and the number of births in March, which had been continuously decreasing, has increased for the first time in ten years.

Reporter Kim Jin-hwa has the story.

[Report]

At a general hospital in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

Newborns are waiting for their turn for vaccinations.

The number of babies born at the same hospital has increased by more than 10% compared to last year, leading to an increase in newborns visiting the pediatrics department.

[Newborn Parent: "Today marks exactly the 20th day since birth. We came for the BCG vaccination."]

As of March, the number of births was 21,000.

This is an increase of 1,300, or 6.8%, compared to last year.

When compared to the same month last year, the number of births in March, which had been continuously decreasing since 2015, has rebounded for the first time in ten years.

Even when looking at the first quarter of this year, there was a 7.4% increase.

This is the highest growth rate for the first quarter since statistics began to be compiled.

The increase in the number of births is being driven by a rise in marriages.

The increase in the population in their early 30s and the accumulation of postponed marriages due to COVID-19 have led to an increase in marriage numbers for five consecutive quarters since the first quarter of last year.

[Park Hyun-jung/Director of Population Trends, Statistics Korea: "In Korea, marriage has a significant impact on childbirth, so the increase in the number of births is likely to continue for some time."]

There is also a noticeable change in perceptions regarding marriage and childbirth.

Recent survey results show that positive perceptions of marriage have increased by 2 percentage points over the past year, and the belief that one should have children has risen by 9.8 percentage points.

[Jo Jae-kyung/Jung-gu, Incheon: "It seems that people around me are trying to have more children. There is a lot of government support..."]

The total fertility rate for the first quarter is 0.82, recovering to the 0.8 range for the first time in two years.

This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

김진화
김진화 기자

