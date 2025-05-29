Average wedding cost: 20M won

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



For those planning a wedding, the government has released statistics for the first time to give a sense of how much it typically costs.



The average total cost is 21 million won.



Reporter Choi Ji-hyun has the details.



[Report]



A prospective bride preparing for her wedding next month.



From booking the venue to choosing a dress, the lack of transparent pricing has been a constant source of stress.



[Ms. A/Prospective Bride/Voice Altered: "When you visit a wedding hall, they often don't disclose prices until after the consultation... It's hard to know what the criteria are for pricing, and it's not publicly available..."]



87% of wedding planning agencies do not even disclose minimal pricing information.



Even when looking at the disclosed prices, additional fees have caused costs to balloon.



[Ms. A/Prospective Bride/Voice Altered: "Even for wedding photography... you can't receive all the originals without paying extra... I wonder why I have to pay for the photos after already paying for the shoot..."]



As of April this year, the average cost for couples preparing for marriage is 21 million won.



The average meal cost exceeds 50,000 won.



There are significant regional differences, with Gangnam in Seoul being twice as expensive as the cheapest area in Gyeongsang Provinces.



The so-called 'S-D-M' package (studio, dress, makeup) had average prices of 1.35 million won for studio photography, 1.55 million won for a dress, and 760,000 won for makeup.



More than half of wedding venues are booked a year in advance, with April being the most expensive month and September the cheapest.



The government plans to conduct monthly surveys on wedding service prices and publish the results on the Consumer Agency's website every two months.



This is KBS News, Choi Ji-hyun.



