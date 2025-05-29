‘Captain America’ gets 1.5 years

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



A 40-year-old man, identified as Mr. A, who attempted to storm the Chinese Embassy in South Korea and a police station dressed as the American movie character Captain America, was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison in the first trial.



The court stated that Mr. A committed the act to attract attention and showed extreme contempt for public authority, emphasizing the need for severe punishment.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports.



[Report]



A man dressed as the movie character 'Captain America' is arrested after attempting to break into the Chinese Embassy in South Korea.



Mr. A, who is in his 40s, has frequently appeared at anti-impeachment rallies as a supporter of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



He also caused a disturbance by breaking the glass entrance door of the police station, demanding, "Investigate me quickly!"



[A○○/February: "(Why were you trying to storm the Chinese Embassy and the police station?) Fake news, go away!"]



The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Mr. A to 1 year and 6 months in prison for attempted trespassing and other charges.



The court stated that Mr. A "committed the act with the intent to attract public attention for personal and political gain."



It also stated that he "caused significant obstruction to police duties and displayed an extremely contemptuous attitude," concluding that "severe punishment is unavoidable to protect public authority and the legal order of the state."



Mr. A claimed to be a former U.S. military member or a secret agent of the CIA and even presented a fake U.S. military ID.



He was also found guilty of forgery and use of a false document in relation to this.



Mr. A was a key source for a report by the media outlet Sky Daily in January about the arrest of 99 Chinese spies by the election commission, and the outlet's CEO and reporter are also under police investigation.



Sentencing for those involved in the violent intrusion incident at the Seoul Western District Court in January is also ongoing.



The court sentenced a man who threw a glass bottle after entering the court premises to 1 year in prison, while another man who assaulted a media reporter was sentenced to 1 year in prison with a 2-year probation.



This is KBS News Shin Hyun-wook.



