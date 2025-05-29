PPP, NFP agree on joint government

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The People Power Party and the New Future Democratic Party have formalized their electoral alliance.



They agreed to form a joint government and amend the constitution, stating that they would prevent the emergence of a monstrous dictatorship by the Democratic Party.



The People Power Party's pledge book also includes proposals for constitutional amendments and pro-business economic policies.



Yeo So-yeon reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party and the New Future Democratic Party have defined 'preventing a monstrous dictatorship' as the spirit of the times.



They claimed that if candidate Lee Jae-myung comes to power, the separation of powers and democracy will collapse.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "The Democratic Party, which has seized the early presidential election as a trophy, is already rushing to privatize state power..."]



The two parties have agreed to an electoral alliance focusing on forming a joint government and constitutional amendments.



This includes shortening the presidential term, introducing a four-year two-term system, and resuming inter-Korean summit talks.



[Jeon Byeong-heon/Leader of the New Future Democratic Party: "We could never join the path of an imperial presidency and an imperial National Assembly, as well as presidential dictatorship."]



Previously, the People Power Party also revealed similar constitutional amendment plans through its pledge book.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Candidate/May 22: "If the president advocates political reform while trying to protect their own vested interests, it will be difficult to persuade the public."]



The pledge book also includes pro-business economic measures such as the establishment of a Regulatory Innovation Agency, and the flexibility of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the 52-hour workweek.



In addition, the People Power Party criticized the Democratic Party for including an increase in Supreme Court justices in their pledge book, stating that they would firmly push forward with their own plan to increase the number of justices, which they had previously announced they would withdraw.



This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!