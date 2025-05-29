News 9

French Assembly OKs assisted dying

입력 2025.05.29 (02:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amid ongoing debates about human dignity and the value of life, a bill for assisted dying has passed the first hurdle in the French National Assembly.

The bill allows doctors to assist patients in ending their lives upon request.

Our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.

[Report]

Alain Koch, a Frenchman suffering from terminal cancer, spent his final days in Switzerland.

He determined that he could no longer care for himself and chose Switzerland, which allows assisted dying for foreigners.

[Alain Koch/Terminal cancer patient: "We request to be able to leave with dignity at any time, and we want to live without inhumane suffering."]

In France, a bill that allows patients to end their lives based on their own will has passed the National Assembly.

If a patient over 18 years old, suffering from an incurable disease, requests it, medical staff will review the case, and the patient will have time to reconsider before a decision on assisted dying is made.

The patient can specify the place and time of death, as well as who will be present.

[Sandrine Rousseau/French Ecologist Party Member: "I sincerely think of all those facing a difficult end of life across France. This law is made for them."]

However, those with impaired judgment or who request assisted dying solely due to psychological suffering are not eligible.

There has been a long-standing debate in France regarding the value of life and ethical issues surrounding the bill.

[Philippe Juvin/French Republican Party Member: "Do we want a society built on care and solidarity? Or do we want a society that simply helps people die under the guise of mercy?"]

The bill still awaits review by the Senate, which is relatively conservative, and French media predict that it will take more time before final approval.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • French Assembly OKs assisted dying
    • 입력 2025-05-29 02:53:47
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amid ongoing debates about human dignity and the value of life, a bill for assisted dying has passed the first hurdle in the French National Assembly.

The bill allows doctors to assist patients in ending their lives upon request.

Our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.

[Report]

Alain Koch, a Frenchman suffering from terminal cancer, spent his final days in Switzerland.

He determined that he could no longer care for himself and chose Switzerland, which allows assisted dying for foreigners.

[Alain Koch/Terminal cancer patient: "We request to be able to leave with dignity at any time, and we want to live without inhumane suffering."]

In France, a bill that allows patients to end their lives based on their own will has passed the National Assembly.

If a patient over 18 years old, suffering from an incurable disease, requests it, medical staff will review the case, and the patient will have time to reconsider before a decision on assisted dying is made.

The patient can specify the place and time of death, as well as who will be present.

[Sandrine Rousseau/French Ecologist Party Member: "I sincerely think of all those facing a difficult end of life across France. This law is made for them."]

However, those with impaired judgment or who request assisted dying solely due to psychological suffering are not eligible.

There has been a long-standing debate in France regarding the value of life and ethical issues surrounding the bill.

[Philippe Juvin/French Republican Party Member: "Do we want a society built on care and solidarity? Or do we want a society that simply helps people die under the guise of mercy?"]

The bill still awaits review by the Senate, which is relatively conservative, and French media predict that it will take more time before final approval.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

사전투표 참여 호소…“내란 종식” “독재 막아야”

사전투표 참여 호소…“내란 종식” “독재 막아야”
서울 중구 을지로 노후상가 화재…5시간 만에 큰 불길 잡아

서울 중구 을지로 노후상가 화재…5시간 만에 큰 불길 잡아
수십억 강남 아파트 가족 회삿돈으로…‘부모 찬스’ 적발

수십억 강남 아파트 가족 회삿돈으로…‘부모 찬스’ 적발
9번 신고에도 조치 없었다…<br>경찰 ‘동탄 납치 살인’ 사과

9번 신고에도 조치 없었다…경찰 ‘동탄 납치 살인’ 사과
대선특집페이지 대선특집페이지

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.