French Assembly OKs assisted dying

[Anchor]



Amid ongoing debates about human dignity and the value of life, a bill for assisted dying has passed the first hurdle in the French National Assembly.



The bill allows doctors to assist patients in ending their lives upon request.



Our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin reports from Paris.



[Report]



Alain Koch, a Frenchman suffering from terminal cancer, spent his final days in Switzerland.



He determined that he could no longer care for himself and chose Switzerland, which allows assisted dying for foreigners.



[Alain Koch/Terminal cancer patient: "We request to be able to leave with dignity at any time, and we want to live without inhumane suffering."]



In France, a bill that allows patients to end their lives based on their own will has passed the National Assembly.



If a patient over 18 years old, suffering from an incurable disease, requests it, medical staff will review the case, and the patient will have time to reconsider before a decision on assisted dying is made.



The patient can specify the place and time of death, as well as who will be present.



[Sandrine Rousseau/French Ecologist Party Member: "I sincerely think of all those facing a difficult end of life across France. This law is made for them."]



However, those with impaired judgment or who request assisted dying solely due to psychological suffering are not eligible.



There has been a long-standing debate in France regarding the value of life and ethical issues surrounding the bill.



[Philippe Juvin/French Republican Party Member: "Do we want a society built on care and solidarity? Or do we want a society that simply helps people die under the guise of mercy?"]



The bill still awaits review by the Senate, which is relatively conservative, and French media predict that it will take more time before final approval.



This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.



