Kakao Taxi fined for unfair fees

Kakao Taxi has been caught charging fees to drivers even when they pick up passengers without using its app.



The Fair Trade Commission has imposed a fine of several billion won and issued corrective orders.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the details.



[Report]



The Kakao Taxi app has become essential for hailing a taxi.



However, in urgent situations, people still raise their hands to catch a taxi.



[Lee Kang-hoon/Kakao Taxi franchise driver: "Passengers who hail from the street or use other apps to get a ride... (the ratio is) about 10 to 20%."]



However, Kakao Taxi franchise drivers were mistakenly paying fees to Kakao Taxi on revenue earned in this way.



This is the content of the Kakao Taxi contract.



Without any exceptions, drivers were required to pay a commission of 20% of the total taxi fare.



Fees were deducted even when passengers hailed taxis directly or used other apps.



[Platform industry official/voice altered: "It is unimaginable to have contract terms that impose fees on revenue generated from other platforms. It is common sense to charge fees only for the core services provided."]



Many drivers signed franchise contracts without fully understanding them.



[Lee Kang-hoon/Kakao Taxi franchise driver: "(The contract text was) written in small letters. Later, I found out that the fees were quite high."]



The additional fees collected by Kakao Taxi over five and a half years amount to approximately 300 billion won.



The Fair Trade Commission has determined that Kakao Taxi used its 78% market share to enforce unfair contract terms.



[Park Jin-seok/Fair Trade Commission, Franchise Transaction Investigation Division Chief: "The act of unfairly entering into contracts that collect fees for operations outside the franchise is an unfair trading practice."]



The Fair Trade Commission has imposed a fine of over 3.8 billion won and issued corrective orders to KM Solutions, a subsidiary of Kakao Taxi.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



