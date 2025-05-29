News 9

Crowd swarms relief supply center

[Anchor]

It has been 600 days since the war in Gaza began.

The residents of Gaza are suffering greatly from hunger amidst the tragedy of war.

At the relief supply distribution center that has just started operating, starving residents flocked in, creating chaos.

This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Dubai.

[Report]

Thousands of Gaza residents gathered at the relief supply distribution center in the middle of the desert.

Fearing that they might miss their turn and the supplies would run out, hungry people rushed in all at once, causing the barbed wire of the distribution center to collapse.

Some even entered the warehouse and took away the stacked relief supplies.

The startled relief workers withdrew, and the Israeli military fired warning shots from helicopters to control the situation, but for these people, the fear of hunger was greater than the sound of gunfire.

[Yasmin Matar/Gaza resident: "We don't care about the gunfire or shelling. What matters is bringing food to our children."]

The relief boxes contain 50 kg of food, including rice and flour.

This is enough for about 5.5 people, or one family, to survive for approximately three and a half days.

[Gaza refugee: "I walked with this. The bag was so heavy it tore, so I had to wrap the food in my clothes."]

The Gaza Relief Foundation, established by the U.S. and Israel, refrained from commenting on the chaos but positively noted that 462,000 meals had been provided.

They stated that the distribution center will continue to operate normally in the future.

[Tammy Bruce/U.S. State Department spokesperson: "The good news is that those seeking to get aid to the people of Gaza, which is not Hamas, have succeeded."]

The United Nations pointed out that over 40 people were injured during the distribution process, most due to Israeli warning shots.

This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.

