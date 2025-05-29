Jeon Jin-woo scores despite injury

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Jeon Jin-woo mof Jeonbuk, who is causing a sensation in professional football, celebrated his first call-up to the national team with a stunning wonder goal that captured everyone's attention.



This goal was scored despite his injury, with one eye swollen shut and barely able to open.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



Jeon Jin-woo's determination was overflowing as he started the match amid cheers from Jeonbuk's away fans celebrating his first national team selection.



However, a crisis struck just 10 minutes into the first half.



During a contest for an aerial ball, he collided heads with Daegu's Jang Seong-won, leaving his right eye bruised and swollen.



With an eye that could barely open, a substitution sign was even made, but the injury did not stop Jeon Jin-woo's advance.



Continuously attempting shots, Jeon Jin-woo was looking for opportunities.



In the 20th minute of the second half, he finally put on a one-man show.



He easily dribbled past two defenders with dazzling upper body feints.



The right-footed finish aimed at the top of the goal was a perfectly executed 11th goal.



Fans praised him as the "Korean version of Ramine Yamal," and some even compared him to Seo Tae-woong from the comic "Slam Dunk," who led his team to victory despite an injury.



Six minutes later, Jeon Jin-woo assisted Lee Young-jae's insurance goal, leading his team to a resounding victory while playing the match with one eye.



[Jeon Jin-woo/Jeonbuk: "I usually play with both eyes, but playing with one eye was really uncomfortable. I was really thinking, 'Should I play or not?' but honestly, being on the field is the happiest for me, so I just wanted to play..."]



With his heightened scoring sense and fighting spirit despite the injury, he proved the reason for his national team selection.



[Jeon Jin-woo/Jeonbuk: "Since I'm representing the country, I want to fight with all my might, just like I do for my team, without holding back."]



Jeon Jin-woo, who has revived Jeonbuk's 'aggressive DNA,' is now preparing for another advance with the Taegeuk mark on his chest.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



