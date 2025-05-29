Lee Jun-seok apologizes

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok faced controversy and criticism throughout the day today (May 28) after quoting misogynistic remarks during the TV debate yesterday (May 27).



The Democratic Party strongly criticized this as an unacceptable act of violence and demanded his resignation.



Ultimately, candidate Lee Jun-seok apologized but stated that it was not a falsehood.



Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.



[Report]



Candidate Lee Jun-seok questioned candidates Kwon Young-guk and Lee Jae-myung by quoting a misogynistic remark from an online posting.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "If someone said this, does that qualify as misogyny or not?"]



[Kwon Young-guk/Democratic Labor Party Presidential Candidate: "I will not respond to that."]



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "Do you agree with that, candidate Lee Jae-myung?"]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It would be good if you could give enough time before asking your questions."]



The Democratic Party condemned this statement as an act of violence disguised as a debate.



[Jung Eun-kyung/Democratic Party Campaign Committee Chair: "It was a horrific act of verbal violence that insulted the public. It was unfortunate, as many people may have been stressed once again ."]



From a statement from the Women's Headquarters of the campaign committee, to spokesperson briefings and a press conference by female lawmakers, calls for candidate Lee Jun-seok's resignation continued.



The Progressive Party filed a complaint against candidate Lee Jun-seok with the National Assembly Ethics Committee, and candidate Kwon Young-guk also called for his resignation, stating that it was immoral to attack candidate Lee Jae-myung through a third party.



There were also reports from women's organizations.



The People Power Party did not issue an official statement, but there were voices acknowledging that the expressions used were inappropriate.



In response to the flood of criticism, candidate Lee apologized.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Presidential Candidate: "I understand that there may be uncomfortable citizens, and I sincerely apologize for that."]



However, he stated that the expressions were softened and that vetting of the candidates' families is necessary.



He criticized the reluctance of candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kwon Young-guk to answer, as showing the hypocrisy of the Democratic bloc.



In particular, he shared an article on social media about candidate Lee Jae-myung's son receiving a fine, asserting that he did not mention any false facts, and stated that he would respond to any lawsuits with counterclaims of false accusations.



This is KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!