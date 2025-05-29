ID theft in new phone activation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We have received reports of individuals who are suffering from collection calls demanding payment for mobile phones accounts that were opened in their name without their knowledge.



They are in a situation where they have to pay not only for the device but also for unpaid usage bills, and there are dozens of such victims.



What happened? Reporter Shin Ji-soo has investigated.



[Report]



At the end of December last year, Ms. Jang Hee-jung received a text message from a telecommunications company she does not use, stating that her mobile phone bill was overdue.



Upon checking, she found that two mobile phone accounts had been opened without her knowledge on the day she signed up for internet service at a mobile phone store in July of last year.



Having no idea of the situation, Ms. Jang is being harassed by collection calls demanding 4 million won for the device and other usage fees.



[Jang Hee-jung/Claimed victim of illegal mobile phone account opening: "They didn't contact me when the account was opened, so why are they contacting me now that I'm not paying the mobile phone bills? I was a bit angry."]



Mrs. Lee, who lives in Japan, suffered an even greater loss.



Not only Mrs. Lee but also her Japanese husband, underage nephew, and acquaintances had dozens of mobile phone accounts opened without their knowledge.



The amount she has to pay amounts to over 40 million won.



A common point among the victims is that they had used the same mobile phone service store.



It is presumed that the identification documents they provided to the store when trying to open mobile phone accounts or the internet were misused.



[Mrs. Lee/ Claimed victim of illegal mobile phone account opening : "(The store employee) took my ID and opened the accounts, and then brought back the mobile phones and IDs that same evening."]



When we visited the store, the owner had already passed away, making it impossible to verify anything, and the wholesale store claims that since the retail store had brought the customers' ID, it is difficult to consider it identity theft.



[Wholesale store representative/voice altered: "When the retail store brings the documents for opening accounts, we process them based on that. It's not a system where we register customers based on seeing them…."]



Telecommunications companies stated that "it is impossible to open an account without identity verification," but also mentioned that "there are suspicions of name lending."



[Yeom Heung-yeol/Emeritus Professor, Soonchunhyang University Department of Information Security: "Identity theft prevention services are one of the very useful services. Registering for the service can prevent mobile phone accounts from being opened."]



The police are also looking into whether there was an issue of identity theft.



This is KBS News Shin Ji-soo.



