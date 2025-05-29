News 9

U.S. halts student visa interviews

[Anchor]

Student visa interview applications have been temporarily suspended at U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide, including in Seoul.

This is to review the social media of students wishing to study in the United States.

It is interpreted as a move to strengthen ideological screening of foreign students.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul has suspended student visa interviews and new application submissions since this morning (May 28).

Even when trying to schedule an interview online, there are no available dates.

This action was directed by the U.S. State Department to all U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide.

A U.S. media outlet obtained and reported a diplomatic cable from the State Department stating, "To not to add any more appointments for student and foreign exchange visas until further guidance is issued, to prepare for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting."

This indicates intention to strengthen the ideological screening of foreign students coming to study in the U.S.

[Tammy Bruce/U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "We use every tool in our tool chest to vet anyone coming in, wants to come in to this country."]

Not only student (F) visas but also new applications for vocational training (M) and exchange researcher (J) visas have been suspended, and only previously scheduled interviews will proceed as planned.

As the strengthening of verification has been announced, even if visa interviews resume, the speed and rate of visa issuance may significantly decrease.

The Trump administration previously canceled a large number of visas for students participating in anti-Israel activities.

[Marco Rubio/U.S. Secretary of State/May 20: "A visa is not a right; it is a privilege. If you are coming here to stir up trouble on our campuses, we will deny you a visa."]

There are analyses suggesting that this action is intended to financially impact U.S. universities, like Harvard.

However, there are also concerns that it will hinder the influx of talent and reduce the competitiveness of the United States.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

