Assets of dementia patients at risk

입력 2025.05.29 (06:06)

[Anchor]

[“Lee Hye-jung/64 years old: “I’ve heard a lot of worries and concerns from those around me. It seems that the issue of dementia cannot be resolved by one’s own efforts or willpower.”]

After turning sixty, 'dementia' becomes the biggest concern.

The estimated number of dementia patients in South Korea, around 1 million, is projected to exceed 3 million in 25 years.

Additionally, the assets accumulated by dementia patients, referred to as 'dementia money', are estimated to be 154 trillion won, which is about 6.4% of South Korea's GDP.

Per person, this amounts to about 100 million to 200 million won, but it is often left unattended, making it a target for crime.

By 2050, this 'dementia money' is expected to reach 500 trillion won.

How to manage 'dementia money' is emerging as an important issue in a super-aged society.

Reporter Kim Seong-soo has the story.

[Report]

This man discovered last year that several hundred million won had been withdrawn from his mother’s account, who suffers from dementia.

It is suspected that a relative embezzled the money, but recovering it requires a complicated legal process.

[Dementia Patient Caregiver/voice altered: “During the time she was in the nursing home, all the money was withdrawn. (My mother) kept repeating why the money was being given to them.”]

There have also been cases where bank employees secretly closed accounts of dementia patients and embezzled the funds.

Families often find out too late.

Without a power of attorney in advance, they have no legal authority to manage their parents' assets.

[Jang OO/Dementia Patient Caregiver/voice altered: “How someone that can't move at all withdraw money? It took about a month of asking around, going back and forth to the nursing home and our home in the countryside before this was discovered…”]

If someone is already diagnosed with dementia, their assets can be managed by an 'adult guardian' appointed by the court.

Submitting a medical certificate and undergoing court review can take over a year, providing ample time for dementia money to be exposed to criminal activities.

[Dementia Patient Caregiver/voice altered: “The process of preparing for guardianship requires a lot of documentation, and if someone intentionally hides the money during that time…”]

With poor conditions and only a monthly payment of about 200,000 won, fewer people are willing to step up.

The alternative proposed is the voluntary guardianship system, which allows individuals to designate a guardian before being diagnosed with dementia.

[Jung Soon-dul/Professor of Social Welfare at Ewha Womans University: “When I can no longer make judgments, I need someone to be my guardian and manage my assets, allowing me to spend money under their control…”]

If a public trust system is introduced where the government or public institutions manage the assets of dementia patients, it is expected to bring dormant dementia money into society.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-soo.

