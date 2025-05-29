News 9

Lee Jae-myung's detailed pledge book

[Anchor]

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung has announced a presidential pledge book containing policies he will pursue if elected.

It includes goals such as completing prosecution and judicial reforms.

Regarding the reorganization of ministries, he announced the establishment of a Ministry of Climate and Energy and the separation of the budget function from the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

Recovery, growth, happiness.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung announced a pledge book containing 247 detailed policies to realize these visions.

One pillar of the strategy is economic growth through the nurturing of the artificial intelligence industry.

[Lee Han-joo/Democratic Party Policy Headquarters Chief/Interview with Yonhap News TV 'News Focus': "(Stimulating the construction industry) is like a mirage of growth. True growth is not such things, but rather growth that strengthens the foundation, and then creative growth."]

He stated that he would complete prosecution and judicial reforms to overcome internal strife and restore democracy.

This includes the separation of prosecutorial investigation and indictment powers, as well as an increase in the number of Supreme Court justices.

He officially announced the establishment of a Ministry of Climate and Energy and the separation of the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "The budget function (of the Ministry of Economy and Finance) seems to need to be separated. The Financial Services Commission is also doing supervisory work and policy work, it's all mixed up."]

He plans to expand the functions of the Ministry of Women and Family to become the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

He noted that while structural gender discrimination against women still exists, there are areas where men also need protection.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Presidential Candidate: "It is necessary to ensure that no gender faces disadvantages or discrimination due to their gender."]

Major pledges also include public pension reform, reducing the burden of private education expenses, and expanding regional currency (community-based gift certificates).

The estimated financial resources required for implementing these pledges are around 210 trillion won, but there were no pledges on basic income.

This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

