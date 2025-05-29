Vetting candidates' education pledges

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We will also review the education-related pledges of the presidential candidates.



As the birth rate declines, the school-age population is decreasing, yet competition for entrance exams is becoming fiercer, and the private education market is overheating.



Reporter Go Ah-reum has the details on howthe candidates plan to address this issue.



[Report]



This year, 49 schools across the country will close their doors.



Despite this, competition for entrance exams is intensifying by the day, and private education expenses are reaching record highs every year.



[Park Soo-jin/Parent: "From kindergarten, children are living in fierce competition, and they are focused solely on studying and attending private academies...."]



The gap between universities in Seoul and those in the provinces is widening, and this is analyzed to be due to the narrowing of admission opportunities at preferred universities.



[Lim Seong-ho/Director of Jongno Academy: "The polarization of universities has become extremely severe. There is rapidly growing concentration centered around Seoul and the metropolitan area."]



The candidates' education pledges stem from awareness of such problems.



They argue that the hierarchy of universities, with Seoul National University at the top, should be dismantled, but there are differences in how to achieve this.



Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung proposed "Creating 10 Seoul National Universities."



The idea is to focus investment on regional national universities to elevate them to the level of Seoul National University.



Currently, the investment per student is less than half that of Seoul National University, and securing about 3 trillion won annually is key.



[Kim Jong-young/Professor of Sociology at Kyung Hee University: "First, the budget needs to be secured, and second, a law needs to be enacted. I think a process of persuading the public will be necessary."]



People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo pledged a "joint degree system."



This would involve sharing classes between national universities so that students from both universities receive the same diploma, but persuading students and faculty is the first key challenge.



[Lim Jeong-mook/Chairman of the Seoul National University Faculty Council: "Implementing a joint degree system within the existing system cannot benefit anyone. Networking between universities and then specialization between them must precede this."]



Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok proposed a "mandatory credit exchange system" where national university students study at another university for a year, while Democractic Labor Party candidate Kwon Young-guk suggested restructuring Seoul National University as a research-focused graduate school.



The KBS Pledge Vetting Advisory Group pointed out that while all four candidates' pledges could help address educational disparities and the issue of regional extinction, they lack details on "how" to implement them, making them less realistic.



[Nam Yoon-min/KBS Pledge Vetting Advisory Group/Professor at Kongju National University: "Financial investment is necessary, and I would say some radical structural reforms are needed. I feel there is a lack of interest for this."]



Additionally, candidate Lee Jae-myung promised to guarantee teachers' political activities, while candidate Kim Moon-soo advocated for the abolition of the direct election system for education superintendents.



This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum reporting.



