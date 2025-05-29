News 9

No signs of global warming slowdown

[Anchor]

Last year, the average global temperature was more than 1.5 degrees higher than before industrialization.

This was the first time it happened.

The World Meteorological Organization has warned that there are no signs of this warming trend reversing, and it is expected to worsen.

Reporter Shin Bang-sil has the story.

[Report]

People are using parasols and seeking shade away from the strong spring sun.

In the southern regions, daytime temperatures rose to around 30 degrees, leading to early summer-like weather.

The Meteorological Administration has forecast that like last year, there could be heatwaves stronger than the average this year as well.

The World Meteorological Organization also warned that the warming trend has intensified.

Last year, for the first time, the average global temperature rose more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. The agency announced that there is an 80% chance that at least one year in the next five will exceed last year's level.

Although the probability is very low, experts have also indicated that the forecast for a rise of more than 2 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels, which was expected around the middle of this century, could occur within five years.

While the damage from heatwaves and droughts due to warming is becoming increasingly severe, the World Meteorological Organization diagnoses that the fundamental measures to reduce greenhouse gases are grossly insufficient.

[Ko Barrett/WMO Deputy Secretary-General: "Both of increasing temperatures and of insufficient reduction of greenhouse gas emissions is a real cause for concern. And we just have to turn both of these trends in the right direction..."]

Countries party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, including South Korea, will hold the 30th Conference of the Parties in Belém, Brazil, this November.

Each government is expected to submit its national greenhouse gas reduction targets and review carbon reduction progress, but stronger measures seem necessary.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

