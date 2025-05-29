News 9

All taxpayers are given ‘tax points’

[Anchor]

There are 'tax points' that all those who pays taxes can receive.

With these tax points, you can get discounts when watching movies or shopping, but most people are unaware of it, and it just keeps accumulating.

Where can you check it, and how can you use it?

Reporter Kim Ji-sook tells us.

[Report]

Apples, Korean beef, and diet lunch boxes.

Recently, Ms. Park Ye-jin purchased these items with a discount of about 5%.

She used the tax points that all taxpayer receives.

For every 100,000 won in taxes paid, 1 point is accumulated, and 1 point is worth about 1,000 won.

[Park Ye-jin/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "I think I received a discount of about 5,000 won. Compared to lowest prices, it seems I bought it cheaper than other malls."]

Do I have any tax points?

You can search for 'tax point' on the Home Tax mobile app, Son Tax, and check for it under the benefits tab.

You can use the points to get discounts at designated shopping malls, national park entrance fees, movie theaters, and ice rinks.

However, most people are unaware of this information.

[Hwang Eun-sil/Goyang, Gyeonggi Province: "I just heard about it for the first time. I wish there had been some information about it when filing taxes. I'm going to find out where I can use it."]

Out of the accumulated 11.8 billion points, less than 1% has been used.

The disadvantage is that compared to carbon-neutral points that can be exchanged for local gift certificates, there are fewer places to use these points, and they can only be used through the Home Tax app.

[Kim Hyo-jin/Team Leader, National Tax Service Taxpayer Protection Office: "We are expanding the places where the points can be used, such as popular tourist destinations. We are also trying to negotiate with sports facilities."]

Everyone has tax points, but the points accumulated from 2024 will disappear if not used within five years.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

